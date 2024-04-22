Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Almost disliking them': Roy Keane rips into Manchester United despite FA Cup win over Coventry (WATCH)

    Legendary Manchester United star Roy Keane criticized Erik ten Hag's men following their FA Cup semi-final win against Coventry on Sunday, suggesting that it was the Red Devils who resembled a Championship side.

    football Almost disliking them Roy Keane rips into Manchester United despite FA Cup win over Coventry (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    Legendary Manchester United star Roy Keane criticized Erik ten Hag's men following their FA Cup semi-final win against Coventry on Sunday, suggesting that it was the Red Devils who resembled a Championship side. The former United captain didn't hold back in his assessment of Erik ten Hag's team, particularly after witnessing them surrender a 3-0 lead in an exhilarating match at Wembley.

    Despite United ultimately advancing to the final with a shootout victory, Keane expressed concerns about the team's lack of leadership and lamented the recurring discussions surrounding their shortcomings, suggesting they had relied heavily on luck.

    "Some of the United players and supporters weren't going over the top with the celebrations. They were almost embarrassed to win at the end. Whenever I see this United team I don't like what I see. Talk about leadership and characters, I don't see that in this United team. My goodness, they rode their luck today," the football pundit said on ITV.

    "We're having the same conversation every week with Man United, you don't know what you're going to get," Keane further stated.

    Keane specifically targeted certain players for displaying a lack of character and called out goalkeeper Andre Onana, urging him to demonstrate more "courage" on the field.

    "You always say you need a bit of luck. Maguire said they showed good character, I don't see character in this group of players. I'm looking at the goalkeeper, wasting time. Just get on with the game. Show some courage," he remarked.

    Additionally, Keane remarked that it was Coventry who appeared to be the Premier League side, while Manchester United resembled a team more suited to the Championship.

    "It’s getting to the stage that I’m almost disliking them. I see a group with bad habits, they were almost frightened to win the game. There’s huge problems for Manchester United going forward but they got the job done," the United legend said.

    "In extra-time Coventry looked like a Premier League team and Manchester United looked like a Championship side. Huge problems for Man United going forward but they got the job done," he remarked.

    The Premier League side appeared to be in complete control for much of the game, securing an early lead through Scott McTominay, which they extended with Harry Maguire's header just before halftime. Bruno Fernandes further bolstered their advantage with a deflected shot shortly before the hour mark, seemingly putting them in a commanding 3-0 lead. However, Mark Robins' team mounted a remarkable comeback.

    First, Ellis Simms scored his fifth goal in as many FA Cup games in the 71st minute, followed by Callum O'Hare's fortuitous deflected shot that looped over Andre Onana and into the United goal. Coventry completed their resurgence in the 95th minute when Haji Wright calmly converted a spot-kick awarded for a handball on Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

    In extra time, both teams struck the woodwork before Victor Torps' last-minute effort from close range seemed to secure victory for the second-tier outfit. However, their celebrations were short-lived as the goal was disallowed for an offside in the build-up. Coventry's fairytale run ultimately ended in disappointment as skipper Ben Sheaf's miss allowed Rasmus Hojlund to step up and secure a place in the FA Cup final, setting up a rematch against Manchester City, reminiscent of last year's final.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 3:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India exceptionally proud of D Gukesh PM Modi lauds 17-year-old Grandmaster's historic Candidates win snt

    'India exceptionally proud of D Gukesh': PM Modi lauds 17-year-old Grandmaster's historic Candidates win

    IPL 2024: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, PBKS' Sam Curran fined for IPL Code of Conduct breaches snt

    IPL 2024: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, PBKS' Sam Curran fined for IPL Code of Conduct breaches

    17 year old D Gukesh becomes youngest man to win Candidates, to challenge for World Championship gcw

    India's D Gukesh becomes youngest man to win Candidates, to challenge for World Championship

    cricket IPL 2024: Rahul Tewatia and Sai Kishore lead Gujarat Titans to victory over Punjab Kings osf

    IPL 2024: Rahul Tewatia and Sai Kishore lead Gujarat Titans to victory over Punjab Kings

    cricket Mark Chapman's heroics propel New Zealand to series-levelling victory against Pakistan in 3rd T20I osf

    Mark Chapman's heroics propel New Zealand to series-levelling victory against Pakistan in 3rd T20I

    Recent Stories

    Air India's iconic Boeing 747 bids farewell with spectacular 'Wing Wave' in final flight from Mumbai (WATCH) AJR

    Air India's iconic Boeing 747 bids farewell with spectacular 'Wing Wave' in final flight from Mumbai (WATCH)

    What consequences one faces if arrested in creating deepfake video? RKK

    What consequences one faces if arrested in creating deepfake video?

    Dubai faced Allah's wrath because it built BAPS Mandir Pakistani's shocking take on historic floods (WATCH) snt

    'Dubai faced Allah's wrath because it built BAPS Mandir': Pakistani's shocking take on historic floods (WATCH)

    Kerala: Summer rains damage houses, crops in Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Summer rains damage houses, crops in Wayanad

    Congress chief Kharge seeks PM Modi's appointment to 'convince him' about his party's election manifesto

    Congress chief Kharge seeks PM Modi's appointment to 'convince him' about his party's election manifesto

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM Modi's candid insight into his mindset

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of Enforcement Directorate'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of ED'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon