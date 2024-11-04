FC Barcelona celebrated a significant milestone on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over city rivals Espanyol in the Catalan Derby, bringing their season goal tally to an impressive 50 goals.

FC Barcelona celebrated a significant milestone on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over city rivals Espanyol in the Catalan Derby, bringing their season goal tally to an impressive 50 goals. This milestone was reached in just 15 games, a feat that even the legendary trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar never accomplished during their illustrious time at the club.

Under the guidance of manager Hansi Flick, Robert Lewandowski has emerged as a standout performer, netting an impressive 17 goals this season. The Polish striker has set a strong foundation for Barcelona’s offensive play, showcasing his talent and experience on the pitch.

The young sensation Lamine Yamal has also made waves in the squad, contributing six goals, while Raphinha has added another 11 to the team's tally. Together, these three players have accounted for 34 of Barcelona's 50 goals, underscoring their critical roles in the team's attacking strategy.

Barcelona's numbers tell an impressive story. In La Liga, the team has scored a total of 40 goals, marking one of the most productive starts in the club's history. The only better record dates back to the 1950-51 season when Barcelona netted even more goals in their first 12 league games.

Flick's men have consistently delivered strong performances, scoring two or more goals in nearly every match, with only one exception—a narrow 1-0 win against Getafe at home. High-scoring victories have become a hallmark of this Barcelona side, with dominating wins over Valladolid (7-0), Girona (4-1), Villarreal (5-1), Alaves (3-0), Sevilla (5-1), Real Madrid (4-1), and Espanyol (3-1) highlighting their intense offensive drive.

In addition to their domestic success, Barcelona has also made an impact in the Champions League, scoring 10 goals and averaging three per game. Notable victories in the group stage include a 5-0 win against Young Boys and a 4-1 triumph over Bayern Munich, with the only defeat coming against Monaco (2-1), in which they still managed to find the net.

The depth of Barcelona's attacking talent is further underscored by the fact that they have utilized nine different goalscorers this season. Reaching the 50-goal mark in just 15 games marks a significant improvement from their previous best in the 2016-17 season, where it took them 17 matches to achieve the same tally.

