BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion from the India Test squad for the England series. Despite strong domestic performances, there’s no room in the current team setup.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar gave an honest response to Indian batter Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion from the India Test squad for the upcoming Test series against England. Agarkar held a press conference on Saturday, May 24, at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to announce an 18-member squad for the upcoming England Test tour.

The chief selector named Shubman Gill as the new Test captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma, who retired from the longest format of the game before the England series. Apart from Gill as new Test captain, the selection committee appointed Rishabh Pant to serve as the vice-captain for the Test series against England, marking a fresh leadership era in Indian cricket following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The BCCI selection included young players like Sai Sudarshan and Arshdeep Singh while rewarding Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur with their Test recall, thanks to their performance in domestic cricket. However, there were surprise exclusions from the India squad, including the likes of Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana. One of the names that has been notably excluded is Shreyas Iyer, prompting questions from fans and media alike.

Ajit Agarkar on Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion from England Test series

Speaking at the press conference after announcing the India Test squad for the much-anticipated England tour, Ajit Agarkar was asked about Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion from the squad, In his response, Agarkar acknowledged Iyer’s performance in the domestic cricket, but bluntly stated that the middle-order batter has no room in the Test squad currently.

“Yes, Shreyas Iyer has played well in domestic cricket, but at the moment, there is no room for him in the Test Team.” the chief selector said.

In Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Shreyas Iyer amassed 480 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 68.57 in five matches. However, the 30-year-old played the ODI series against England and Champions Trophy 2025, where he was the highest run-getter for India, amassing 243 runs, including two fifties, at an average 48.60 in five matches, while playing a pivotal role in Men in Blue’s title win.

Shreyas Iyer’s last appearance in Tests came against England in Vizag in 2024. In Test career, Shreyas Iyer has amassed 811 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 36.86 in 14 matches.

Shreyas Iyer in brilliant form in IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer is currently leading Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL season. Under the leadership of Iyer, Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014. That year, Punjab reached the final for the first time, but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders, who clinched their second title.

Apart from leading Punjab Kings, Shreyas Iyer is contributing significantly with the bat as he is second-leading run-getter for the side, amassing 435 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 174.69. Iyer’s best performance came in the opening match against Gujarat Titans, where he played brilliant innings of 97 off 42 balls at an impressive strike of 230.95 in Punjab Kings’ 11-run win.

Punjab Kings are currently at the second spot on the points table with eight wins, three losses and one no result while accumulating 17 points in 12 matches.