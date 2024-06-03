Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Keshav Maharaj's 'Jai Shri Ram' moments: 8 times SA spinner showcased devotion for Lord Ram, Hanuman on Insta

    Explore Keshav Maharaj's spiritual journey and devotion to Lord Ram and Hanuman, as the South African spinner shares moments from his visit to Ayodhya Ram Mandir and his spiritual experiences ahead of their all-important T20 World Cup campaign.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 1:56 PM IST

    As South Africa prepares to play their first match against Sri Lanka in the much anticipated T20 World Cup 2024,  and gears up for an exciting start, cricketers across the globe are preparing for the challenges ahead. Among them is South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, known not only for his cricketing prowess but also for his deep-rooted spiritual beliefs. Maharaj, a devout follower of Hanuman and Lord Ram, recently shared moments of his spiritual journey on Instagram, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

    1. Visiting Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Before joining the Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2024, Keshav Maharaj fulfilled a long-time wish by visiting the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. He shared a photo on Instagram showing him inside the temple's sanctum sanctorum, seeking blessings from Ram Lalla.

    2. Devotional Caption

    Accompanying the photo, Maharaj wrote, "Jai Shree Raam. Blessings to everyone," expressing his devotion to Lord Ram and sharing the spiritual moment with his followers.

    3. Spiritual Gathering

    Maharaj was joined by his teammate Ravi Bishnoi, along with Lucknow Super Giants' head coach Justin Langer and fielding coach Jonty Rhodes. The group sought spiritual guidance and blessings from Ram Lalla ahead of the IPL season.

    4. Reverence and Respect

    The visit to Ayodhya was marked by moments of reverence, respect, and spiritual introspection, reflecting Maharaj's deep-rooted beliefs and his connection to Indian culture.

    5. Sharing Moments on Social Media

    Maharaj regularly shares glimpses of his spiritual journey on social media, allowing fans to witness his moments of prayer and devotion.

    6. Influence on Teammates

    His teammates and colleagues, including fellow cricketers and coaches, have been inspired by Maharaj's spiritual journey and his commitment to his faith.

    7. Role Model

    As a role model both on and off the field, Maharaj's devotion to Lord Ram and Hanuman serves as an example of spiritual strength and dedication.

    8. Looking Ahead

    With the blessings of Ram Lalla and the support of his fans, Maharaj is geared up for a successful IPL season, hoping to contribute significantly to Lucknow Super Giants' campaign.

    Keshav Maharaj continues to inspire and influence through his spiritual journey and devotion, setting an example of faith and commitment in the world of cricket.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 1:56 PM IST
