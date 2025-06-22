Jasprit Bumrah took three crucial wickets on Day 2 against England at Headingley, but India's other bowlers struggled to support him. Ravi Shastri expressed concern over Bumrah's workload and the lack of support from other bowlers.

Former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri expressed his disappointment and concern over the lack of support from bowlers for pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Day 2 of the first Test against England at Headingley on Saturday, June 21.

Team India assumed their first innings bowling after being bundled out for 471 on Day 2, collapsing from 430/4, losing six wickets for 41 runs. Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded India’s bowling attack and picked all three wickets of England, dismissing Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root, as the visitors ended the day with 209/3 in 49 overs, with Ollie Pope and Harry Brook batting on 100 and 0, respectively.

However, Bumrah received little assistance from the Indian bowlers, who struggled with consistency and failed to create pressure from the other end, allowing England batters, especially Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett, to rebuild the hosts’ innings with a counter-attacking approach.

Shastri raises a big concern

After Day 2 of the first Test between England and India, Ravi Shastri acknowledged Jasprit Bumrah’s performance with his seam bowling but drew a stark contrast with the other Indian bowlers, who failed to support the pace spearhead.

“There's a big difference in levels. The concern is Bumrah and what his workload will be as the series progresses, because he is the one man who is expected to pick wickets every spell he bowls," Shastri told Sky Sports.

“I just hope someone at the other end puts their hands up," he added.

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, India’s fast bowling line-up includes Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur. Siraj got the wicket of Joe Root by trapping him with LBW, but the third-umpire overturned the on-field umpire’s decision as the ball tracking showed it was missing the leg stump.

Mohammed Siraj conceded 50 runs without taking a wicket in his spell of 14 overs, while Prasidh registered figures of 0/56 in 10 overs. Shardul Thakur was brought in as a fourth seamer and conceded 23 runs in three overs. Ravindra Jadeja, the leader of the spin attack in the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin, bowled nine overs but conceded 25 runs without taking a wicket.

Will Jasprit Bumrah get support on Day 3?

Team India will resume their first innings bowling with the hope of putting early pressure on England batters by tightening their lines. However, Jasprit Bumrah needed support from other Indian bowlers to sustain pressure and prevent England from gaining momentum.

Ravi Shastri has emphasized the pressure on Jasprit Bumrah to deliver for the team while his teammates struggle to create chances. The former India coach was hoping for other Indian bowlers to step up and deliver for the team rather than relying on Bumrah.

“India would only be hoping that one of the other fast bowlers raises their standard and delivers for the team," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has surpassed former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram’s Asian record for the most Test wickets in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). After taking three wickets, Bumrah’s Test tally in SENA nations stands at 148 wickets, including 9 fifers, at an average of 20.30 and an economy rate of 2.76.

Bumrah is just two wickets of becoming the first Asian bowler and the fourth overall Shane Warne, Courtney Walsh, and Curtley Ambrose, to pick 150 Test wickets in SENA countries.