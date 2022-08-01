Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: L Shushila Devi settles for silver, Vijay Kumar Yadav grabs bronze, netizens laud

    India got its seventh medal, with L Shushila Devi winning the silver in judo, whereas the eighth medal was a bronze for Vijay Kumar Yadav in the same sport at Commonwealth Games 2022.

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: L Shushila Devi settles for silver, Vijay Kumar Yadav grabs bronze, netizens laud-ayh
    Birmingham, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 10:41 PM IST

    Indian judoka L Shushila Devi settled for a silver medal after losing the women's 48kg final against Michaela Whitebooi of South Africa during the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham on Monday. In a close contest, Shushila fought hard before yielding the final via 'Waza-Ari' in 4.25 minutes. It was the Indian's second silver medal at the event, having also finished runners-up during the 2014 Glasgow Games. Earlier, Shushila had assured the country of a medal after moving to the final, beating Mauritius's Priscilla Morand.

    On the other hand, Vijay Kumar Yadav gave India its seventh medal in the CWG 2022. On the same night, he defeated Christodoulides of Cyprus in a convincing fashion of 10-0. The 26-year-old Yadav produced an excellent performance as he pounced on his opponent's mistake and pinned him down for 10 seconds to end the contest in just 58 seconds.

    (With inputs from PTI)

