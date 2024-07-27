Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    China wins 1st gold medal of Paris Olympics 2024, bag top spot in 10m air rifle mixed team shooting

    China's Yuting Huang and Lihao Sheng won the first gold medal of the Paris Olympics in the 10m air rifle event, defeating South Korea's Keum Jih-yeon and Park Ha-jun 16-12. This marked China's first podium top spot at the Paris Olympics.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    The first gold medal of the Paris Olympics was secured by China's Yuting Huang and Lihao Sheng in the 10m air rifle event after they edged out South Korea's Keum Jih-yeon and Park Ha-jun 16-12. The Chinese duo's victory came as no surprise, given their dominance in the qualification round earlier in the day, where they finished ahead of the South Korean pair.

    Kazakhstan earlier won the bronze in the event.

    Meanwhile, Kazakhstan won the first medal of the Paris 2024 Olympics, marking the country's first Olympic medal in shooting since 1996. The mixed 10m rifle pair of Alexandre Le and Islam Satpayev secured this achievement.

    India’s 10m air rifle mixed teams, consisting of Ramita Jindal-Arjun Babuta and Sandeep Singh-Elavenil Valarivan, did not advance to the medal rounds at the Chateauroux shooting range on Saturday.

    In the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification final, the People's Republic of China team 1, consisting of Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao, were the reigning world champions in the event. They achieved a top score of 632.2 to advance to the gold medal match. Their final opponents were the South Korean pair of Keum Jihyeon and Park Jahun, who qualified second with a score of 631.4.

    The Kazakhstan pair of Le and Satpayev won decisively with a 17-5 victory over Germany's Maximilian Ulbrich and Anna Janssen.
     

    (To be updated...)

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2024, 4:14 PM IST
