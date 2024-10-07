Navratri 2024 Day 5: Know shubh muhurat, colour, puja vidhi, mantra, bhog and more

This Navratri 2024, learn about the auspicious timings, rituals, mantra, aarti, and significance of worshipping Goddess Skandmata, the fifth form of Navdurga, on the fifth day of Sharad Navratri.

Navratri 2024 Devi Skandmata Puja Vidhi: This year, the festival of Sharad Navratri began on October 3, Thursday, and will continue until October 11. Goddess Skandmata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. This year, this date falls on Monday, October 7. Several auspicious yogas are also being formed on this day, which has further increased the importance of this day. Know further the complete details of Goddess Skandmata's worship method, mantra, aarti, story, and significance…

7 October 2024 Shubh Muhurat

- Morning 06:24 AM to 07:52 AM

- Morning 09:19 AM to 10:47 AM

- Morning 11:51 AM to 12:37 PM

- Afternoon 01:42 PM to 03:09 PM

- Evening 04:37 PM to 08:04 PM

Worship Goddess Skandmata with this method (Skandmata Ki Puja Vidhi-Mantra)

- On Monday, October 7, after taking a bath, clean a part of the house and purify it by sprinkling cow urine.

- Place a wooden plank here and spread a red cloth over it. Place the picture of Goddess Skandmata here.

- Offer a garland of flowers to the picture of Goddess Skandmata, apply tilak with kumkum, and light a lamp of pure ghee.

- After this, offer things like Abir, Gulal, Sindoor, Mehendi, Haldi, rice, etc. Also, offer bananas to the Goddess.

- After chanting the mantra written below, perform the aarti-

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु स्कंदमाता रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:।।



Aarti of Skandmata (Skandmata Ki Aarti)

Naam tumhara aata, sab ke man ki jaanan haari.

Jag janani sab ki mahtari..

Teri jyot jalata rahun main, hardam tumhein dhyata rahun main.

Kai namon se tumhe pukara, mujhe ek hai tera sahaara..

Kahin pahadon par hai dera, kai shahron main tera basera.

Har mandir mein tere najare, gunn gae tere bhagat pyare.

Bhakti apni mujhe dila do, shakti meri bigdi bana do

Indra aadi devta mil sare, kare pukaar tumhare dware

Dusht daitya jab chadh kar aaye, tum hi khanda haath uthaye

Daas ko sada bachane aayi, chaman ki aas purane aayi.



This is the story of Skandmata (Skandmata Ki Katha)

According to the Puranas, in ancient times, there was a demon named Tarakasur. He had a boon that he would die only at the hands of Lord Shiva's son. Shiva and Goddess Parvati had a son, who was named Kartikeya. Kartikeya also has a name, Skanda. The goddess is called Skandmata because she is their mother.



Disclaimer

The information provided in this article is based on astrologers, Panchang, scriptures, and beliefs. We are just a medium to deliver this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as information only.

