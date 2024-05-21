Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Know date, time, significance, history and more

Narasimha Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the appearance day of Lord Narasimha, who is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Devotees believe that observing Narasimha Jayanti with devotion and sincerity brings blessings, protection, and spiritual growth.

Narasimha Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the appearance day of Lord Narasimha, who is an incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu. It falls on the fourteenth day (Chaturdashi) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the Hindu lunar month of Vaishakha, typically occurring in April or May according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, Narasimha Chaturdashi is being observed on May 21. However, ISKCON will celebrate the day on May 22.

Lord Narasimha is depicted as having the body of a human and the head of a lion, and he is revered for his courage and righteousness in protecting his devotees from evil forces. The festival is observed with fasting, prayers, and special rituals dedicated to Lord Narasimha, including recitation of hymns and scriptures praising his valor and divine attributes.

Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Date and Timings

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 21 May 2024 - 05:39 PM

Chaturdashi date Ends - 22 May 2024 - 06:47 PM

Narasimha Jayanti evening puja time - From 03:40 PM to 06:18 PM

Parana for Narasimha Jayanti - 23 May 2024 - 05:09 AM

Narasimha Jayanti: History & Significance

Sri Narasimha Jayanti commemorates the appearance day of Lord Narasimha, the divine incarnation of Supreme Lord Krishna, who manifested as a half-lion, half-man form to protect Prahlada from his demoniac father, Hiranyakashipu.

Hiranyakashipu received a special boon from Lord Brahma, granting him protection from being killed by any human, demigod, animal, or other entity. He was also immune to death by any kind of weapon and could not be slain during the day or night. To fulfill this prophecy, Lord Narasimha appeared in his half-man, half-lion form and killed Hiranyakashipu with his nails at dusk, thereby satisfying all the conditions of the boon.

Narasimhadeva appeared at dusk on the Shukla Chaturdashi (fourteenth day of the bright fortnight) in the month of Vaishakha (May). Devotees fast till dusk on this day.

Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Rituals & Tradition

Lord Narasimha is therefore worshipped by the devotees as their Supreme protector and they also pray that He vanquishes all obstacles they may face on the path of devotional service. So it is with much enthusiasm that the devotees come to together to worship the Lord on this day of His appearance in the material world.

In South India, Narasimha Jayanti is celebrated with great splendor. Devotees worship Lord Narasimha by placing an idol on a wooden plank, bathing it with Panchamrit, adorning it with jewelry, lighting a ghee lamp, and chanting Narasimha mantras. Following this, offerings of flowers, five types of fruits, dry fruits, and homemade kheer or halwa are presented to Lord Narasimha.



Latest Videos