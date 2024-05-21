Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Know date, time, significance, history and more

    Narasimha Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the appearance day of Lord Narasimha, who is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Devotees believe that observing Narasimha Jayanti with devotion and sincerity brings blessings, protection, and spiritual growth.
     

    Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Know date, time, significance, history and more anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 21, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

    Narasimha Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the appearance day of Lord Narasimha, who is an incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu. It falls on the fourteenth day (Chaturdashi) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the Hindu lunar month of Vaishakha, typically occurring in April or May according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, Narasimha Chaturdashi is being observed on May 21. However, ISKCON will celebrate the day on May 22.

    Lord Narasimha is depicted as having the body of a human and the head of a lion, and he is revered for his courage and righteousness in protecting his devotees from evil forces. The festival is observed with fasting, prayers, and special rituals dedicated to Lord Narasimha, including recitation of hymns and scriptures praising his valor and divine attributes.

    Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Date and Timings

    Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 21 May 2024 - 05:39 PM

    Chaturdashi date Ends - 22 May 2024 - 06:47 PM

    Narasimha Jayanti evening puja time - From 03:40 PM to 06:18 PM

    Parana for Narasimha Jayanti - 23 May 2024 - 05:09 AM

    Narasimha Jayanti: History & Significance

    Sri Narasimha Jayanti commemorates the appearance day of Lord Narasimha, the divine incarnation of Supreme Lord Krishna, who manifested as a half-lion, half-man form to protect Prahlada from his demoniac father, Hiranyakashipu.

    Hiranyakashipu received a special boon from Lord Brahma, granting him protection from being killed by any human, demigod, animal, or other entity. He was also immune to death by any kind of weapon and could not be slain during the day or night. To fulfill this prophecy, Lord Narasimha appeared in his half-man, half-lion form and killed Hiranyakashipu with his nails at dusk, thereby satisfying all the conditions of the boon.

    Narasimhadeva appeared at dusk on the Shukla Chaturdashi (fourteenth day of the bright fortnight) in the month of Vaishakha (May). Devotees fast till dusk on this day.

    Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Rituals & Tradition

    Lord Narasimha is therefore worshipped by the devotees as their Supreme protector and they also pray that He vanquishes all obstacles they may face on the path of devotional service. So it is with much enthusiasm that the devotees come to together to worship the Lord on this day of His appearance in the material world.

    In South India, Narasimha Jayanti is celebrated with great splendor. Devotees worship Lord Narasimha by placing an idol on a wooden plank, bathing it with Panchamrit, adorning it with jewelry, lighting a ghee lamp, and chanting Narasimha mantras. Following this, offerings of flowers, five types of fruits, dry fruits, and homemade kheer or halwa are presented to Lord Narasimha.
     

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know the historical events that took place on THIS auspicious day anr

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know the historical events that took place on THIS auspicious day

    Kamada Ekadashi April 19 2024 : Know significance, spiritual benefits, rituals and more anr

    Kamada Ekadashi 2024: Know significance, spiritual benefits, rituals and more

    Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Know date, significance, story rituals puja vidhi and more anr

    Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Know date, significance, story, puja vidhi and more

    Ram Navami 2024: Know why it is significant to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram anr

    Ram Navami 2024: Know why it is significant to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram

    Gaura Purnima 2024: Know history, significance, rituals and more anr

    Gaura Purnima 2024: Know history, significance, rituals and more

    Recent Stories

    Is everyone in the country Pakistani?' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP leader Amit Shah AJR

    'Is everyone in the country Pakistani?' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP leader Amit Shah

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen served pizza, biryani at police station after crash, alleges Opposition gcw

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen served pizza, biryani at police station after crash, alleges Opposition

    Bad news for Bengaluru meat lovers: Chicken, mutton and egg prices hiked amid rains; rates expected to soar vkp

    Bad news for Bengaluru meat lovers: Chicken, mutton and egg prices hiked amid rains; rates expected to soar

    Pune Porsche accident: Owner, manager of bar arrested for serving liquor to minor; what we know so far AJR

    Pune Porsche accident: Owner, manager of bar arrested for serving liquor to minor; what we know so far

    CONFIRMED Vivo X Fold3 Pro to launch in India; Here's what we know so far gcw

    CONFIRMED! Vivo X Fold3 Pro to launch in India; Here's what we know so far

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon