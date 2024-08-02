Karkidaka Vavu Bali 2024: Know date, ritual, significance and more

Karkidaka Vavu Bali is a significant Hindu ritual observed in Kerala on the new moon day in the month of Karkidakam (July-August). It involves honoring and appeasing the spirits of ancestors by offering rice balls at riverbanks, seashores, or temple ponds.

In the Hindu tradition, the Vavu Bali ceremony is a sacred ritual conducted to pay homage to ancestors. This auspicious occasion falls during the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam, typically in July or August. Devotees observe special rites and rituals within their homes and temple premises to honor their forefathers and seek their blessings. This year, Karkidaka Vavu Bali falls on August 3 (Saturday).

In Hindu tradition, significant emphasis is placed on post-death rituals, referred to as "shesha kriya" in Malayalam. This term comprises two parts: "shesham," meaning "after" or "remaining," and "kriya," signifying "rituals" or "actions." These rituals are performed to ensure the deceased person's smooth transition into the afterlife and to bring closure to the grieving family.

Significance:

In Hindu tradition, when a family member passes away, younger family members are obligated to perform Bali (also known as Pithru Tharpanam) to free the soul from worldly bonds and guide it towards eternal peace. The Bali ritual performed on Karkidaka Vavu day holds great significance. Unlike regular customs, which dictate performing the ritual based on the star calculations of the deceased person's passing day, Karkidaka Vavu Bali is observed regardless of these calculations. The rites are conducted under Hindu customs, typically on beaches and waterways. In Kerala, Hindus diligently observe this ritual every year on Karkidaka Vavu day, ensuring the soul's liberation and peace.

Rituals and Practices:

- Devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and wear new clothes.

- They offer prayers and perform tarpanam (offerings to ancestors) at riverbanks, seashores, or temples.

- Rice balls or "pinda" are offered to the ancestors, symbolizing the cycle of life and death.

- Devotees also offer flowers, coins, and other items to the ancestors.

- Some people visit their ancestral homes and perform rituals in the presence of family members.

Karkidaka Vavu Bali is a meaningful tradition that highlights the significance of honouring one's ancestors and departed loved ones in Kerala's rich cultural heritage.



