Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karkidaka Vavu Bali 2024: Know date, ritual, significance and more

    Karkidaka Vavu Bali is a significant Hindu ritual observed in Kerala on the new moon day in the month of Karkidakam (July-August). It involves honoring and appeasing the spirits of ancestors by offering rice balls at riverbanks, seashores, or temple ponds.
     

    Karkidaka Vavu Bali 2024: Know date, ritual, significance and more august anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 4:21 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

    In the Hindu tradition, the Vavu Bali ceremony is a sacred ritual conducted to pay homage to ancestors. This auspicious occasion falls during the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam, typically in July or August. Devotees observe special rites and rituals within their homes and temple premises to honor their forefathers and seek their blessings. This year, Karkidaka Vavu Bali falls on August 3 (Saturday).

    In Hindu tradition, significant emphasis is placed on post-death rituals, referred to as "shesha kriya" in Malayalam. This term comprises two parts: "shesham," meaning "after" or "remaining," and "kriya," signifying "rituals" or "actions." These rituals are performed to ensure the deceased person's smooth transition into the afterlife and to bring closure to the grieving family.

    Significance: 

    In Hindu tradition, when a family member passes away, younger family members are obligated to perform Bali (also known as Pithru Tharpanam) to free the soul from worldly bonds and guide it towards eternal peace. The Bali ritual performed on Karkidaka Vavu day holds great significance. Unlike regular customs, which dictate performing the ritual based on the star calculations of the deceased person's passing day, Karkidaka Vavu Bali is observed regardless of these calculations. The rites are conducted under Hindu customs, typically on beaches and waterways. In Kerala, Hindus diligently observe this ritual every year on Karkidaka Vavu day, ensuring the soul's liberation and peace.

    Rituals and Practices:

    - Devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and wear new clothes.
    - They offer prayers and perform tarpanam (offerings to ancestors) at riverbanks, seashores, or temples.
    - Rice balls or "pinda" are offered to the ancestors, symbolizing the cycle of life and death.
    - Devotees also offer flowers, coins, and other items to the ancestors.
    - Some people visit their ancestral homes and perform rituals in the presence of family members.

    Karkidaka Vavu Bali is a meaningful tradition that highlights the significance of honouring one's ancestors and departed loved ones in Kerala's rich cultural heritage.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala to observe Karkidakam 1, the Ramayana month from July 16 anr

    Kerala to observe Karkidakam 1, the Ramayana month from July 16

    Jagannath Rath Yatra: What is Bahuda Yatra july 15 2024? Puri set for 'return journey' of deities to Srimandir after 9 days anr

    Jagannath Rath Yatra: What is Bahuda Yatra? Puri set for 'return journey' of deities to Srimandir after 9 days

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: How did Rath Yatra originate in Puri of Odisha? anr

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: How did Rath Yatra originate in Puri of Odisha?

    Cricket Keshav Maharaj's 'Jai Shri Ram' moments: 8 times SA spinner showcased devotion for Lord Ram, Hanuman on Insta osf

    Keshav Maharaj's 'Jai Shri Ram' moments: 8 times SA spinner showcased devotion for Lord Ram, Hanuman on Insta

    Buddha Purnima 2024: Who was Siddhartha Gautama? Know his teachings and Noble eightfold path anr

    Buddha Purnima 2024: Who was Siddhartha Gautama? Know his teachings and Noble eightfold path

    Recent Stories

    SEXY Photos: Bengali actress Sauraseni Maitra looks SUPER HOT; check out BOLD photos [PICTURES] ATG

    SEXY Photos: Bengali actress Sauraseni Maitra looks SUPER HOT; check out BOLD photos [PICTURES]

    Bengaluru tops Swiggy's list of most vegetarian orders in India vkp

    Bengaluru tops Swiggy's list of most vegetarian orders in India

    India to Brazil-7 World's laziest countries RBA

    India to Brazil-7 World's laziest countries

    Here you are at home President Putin welcomes Russians freed after high-profile prisoner swap (WATCH) snt

    'Here you are at home': President Putin welcomes Russians freed after high-profile prisoner swap (WATCH)

    Actor Prashanth fined for not wearing helmet during bike ride, explains reason in new video dmn

    Actor Prashanth fined for not wearing helmet during bike ride, explains reason in new video

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon