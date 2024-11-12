Do you know Lord Vishnu wakes up after cosmic sleep on Dev Uthani Ekadashi?

Devotees observe Dev Uthani Ekadashi with fasting, chanting, prayers, and spiritual practices to strengthen their connection with Lord Krishna. This Ekadashi is being observed on Tuesday (Nov 12).

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 11:39 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also called Prabodhini Ekadashi, is a significant Hindu festival marking the end of Lord Vishnu’s four-month slumber, known as Chaturmas. It is observed on the 11th day of the waxing moon in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik, typically falling in November. Dev Uthani Ekadashi holds special significance for devotees of Lord Krishna, as he is considered a divine incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

When is Dev Uthani Ekadashi's Date in 2024?

Dev Uthani Ekadashi in 2024 is being observed on 12th November. On the day before, devotees prepare for the occasion by arranging puja items and making preparations for their Ekadashi fast (vrat). This day marks the end of Lord Vishnu’s four-month slumber, and His awakening is celebrated with immense joy. 
Significance of Dev Uthani Ekadashi

During Chaturmas, Lord Vishnu rests in the cosmic ocean. Upon His awakening, He resumes His role as the protector and sustainer of the universe. This period also signifies a time of spiritual renewal for devotees, offering them an opportunity to deepen their devotion and strengthen their connection to divine principles.

Devotees approach this Ekadashi with complete devotion, as their hearts are prepared with purity, readiness, and spiritual enthusiasm. Many others also pray for a peaceful life, enriched with spiritual abundance, under the loving protection of Lord Vishnu and His devotees.

Story of Dev Uthani Ekadashi

The story of Dev Uthani Ekadashi centers around Lord Vishnu’s cosmic slumber and his awakening. Lord Vishnu enters his celestial sleep in the Kshirasagar during the Ashadha month on Shayani Ekadashi. During the four months of Chaturmas, the universe is under his dominion, yet remains in spiritual slumber.

On Dev Uthani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu awakens, signaling the revival of cosmic order. This story resonates deeply with devotees as it highlights the close bond between Lord Krishna and His followers. The divine presence of Lord Krishna brings peace to the world, and observing this Ekadashi reflects the true devotion of the devotees.

