Diwali 2024: Essential dos and don'ts for displaying maa Laxmi’s image

Learn the correct Vastu rules for placing a picture of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, in your home. Discover which picture to use, the ideal direction, and common mistakes to avoid, as advised by experts. Embrace these tips to attract wealth and good fortune!

Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Lord Vishnu, is also known as the goddess of wealth. In Hinduism, people worship Goddess Lakshmi for blessings, prosperity, and progress in their homes. Apart from idols and pictures in the prayer room, people also display pictures of Goddess Lakshmi in their homes for positive effects. But did you know that different types of images of Goddess Lakshmi have different meanings, benefits, and drawbacks? Vastu Shastra has specific rules for placing Lakshmi's picture. Following these rules can bring positive changes to our lives. Conversely, incorrect placement can negatively impact our lives, prosperity, and progress. In this article, we'll discuss some Vastu rules related to Goddess Lakshmi's picture, as explained by Vastu expert Shivam Pathak.

Vastu Rules for Goddess Lakshmi's Picture

1. Type of Picture:

Positive Image: Choose a picture of Goddess Lakshmi in a happy posture. This will bring prosperity and positivity to your home.

Choose a picture of Goddess Lakshmi in a happy posture. This will bring prosperity and positivity to your home. Lotus Flower: The presence of a lotus flower in the picture is essential, as it symbolizes prosperity and wealth.

The presence of a lotus flower in the picture is essential, as it symbolizes prosperity and wealth. Avoid Standing Posture: Never bring home a picture or idol of Goddess Lakshmi in a standing posture. Goddess Lakshmi's nature is considered dynamic, and Vastu experts believe that if she is in a standing posture, she might leave soon. Therefore, avoid placing a picture of Goddess Lakshmi in a standing posture.

2. Direction for Placement:

North or North-East: Always place Goddess Lakshmi's picture in the North or North-East direction. This direction attracts positive energy.

Always place Goddess Lakshmi's picture in the North or North-East direction. This direction attracts positive energy. East Direction: If space is unavailable in the North or North-East, the picture can be placed in the East direction.

3. Size and Quality:

Large Picture: If possible, place a large and clear picture of Goddess Lakshmi. Small pictures can attract negativity.

Clean Pictures: Always keep the picture clean. Dusty and dirty pictures can transmit negative energy.

4. Picture Placement:

Height: The picture should be placed slightly above eye level. This shows respect and reverence for Goddess Lakshmi.

With Other Deities: It's not advisable to place Goddess Lakshmi's picture with other deities. It should be placed separately in a respected location.

5. Avoid Negative Images:

Pictures Depicting Sorrow: Avoid images of Goddess Lakshmi depicting sorrow or distress, as they can transmit negativity.

Bloody Images: Any picture depicting violence or blood should not be kept in the house. It increases negativity and conflict.

6. Place of Worship:

Placing the Picture at the Place of Worship: If you place Goddess Lakshmi's picture at your place of worship, always keep it clean and sacred.

Lighting a Lamp: Regularly lighting a lamp near the picture increases positive energy.

7. Periodic Changes:

Change the Picture's Location: Occasionally changing the picture's location can be beneficial. It refreshes the energy flow.

8. Space Below the Picture:

Don't Keep Useless or Dirty Items: Avoid placing useless or dirty items below the picture to maintain Goddess Lakshmi's grace. She prefers a clean and tidy space.

By following these Vastu rules, you can correctly place Goddess Lakshmi's picture in your home or office and attract prosperity and peace.

Latest Videos