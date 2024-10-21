Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2024: Essential dos and don'ts for displaying maa Laxmi’s image

    Learn the correct Vastu rules for placing a picture of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, in your home. Discover which picture to use, the ideal direction, and common mistakes to avoid, as advised by experts. Embrace these tips to attract wealth and good fortune!

    Diwali 2024: Essential dos and dont's for displaying maa Laxmi's image NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 3:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Lord Vishnu, is also known as the goddess of wealth. In Hinduism, people worship Goddess Lakshmi for blessings, prosperity, and progress in their homes. Apart from idols and pictures in the prayer room, people also display pictures of Goddess Lakshmi in their homes for positive effects. But did you know that different types of images of Goddess Lakshmi have different meanings, benefits, and drawbacks? Vastu Shastra has specific rules for placing Lakshmi's picture. Following these rules can bring positive changes to our lives. Conversely, incorrect placement can negatively impact our lives, prosperity, and progress. In this article, we'll discuss some Vastu rules related to Goddess Lakshmi's picture, as explained by Vastu expert Shivam Pathak.

    Vastu Rules for Goddess Lakshmi's Picture

    Diwali 2024: Essential dos and dont's for displaying maa Laxmi's image NTI

    1. Type of Picture:

    • Positive Image: Choose a picture of Goddess Lakshmi in a happy posture. This will bring prosperity and positivity to your home.
    • Lotus Flower: The presence of a lotus flower in the picture is essential, as it symbolizes prosperity and wealth.
    • Avoid Standing Posture: Never bring home a picture or idol of Goddess Lakshmi in a standing posture. Goddess Lakshmi's nature is considered dynamic, and Vastu experts believe that if she is in a standing posture, she might leave soon. Therefore, avoid placing a picture of Goddess Lakshmi in a standing posture.

    2. Direction for Placement:

    • North or North-East: Always place Goddess Lakshmi's picture in the North or North-East direction. This direction attracts positive energy.
    • East Direction: If space is unavailable in the North or North-East, the picture can be placed in the East direction.

    3. Size and Quality:

    • Large Picture: If possible, place a large and clear picture of Goddess Lakshmi. Small pictures can attract negativity.
    • Clean Pictures: Always keep the picture clean. Dusty and dirty pictures can transmit negative energy.

    4. Picture Placement:

    • Height: The picture should be placed slightly above eye level. This shows respect and reverence for Goddess Lakshmi.
    • With Other Deities: It's not advisable to place Goddess Lakshmi's picture with other deities. It should be placed separately in a respected location.

    5. Avoid Negative Images:

    Diwali 2024: Essential dos and dont's for displaying maa Laxmi's image NTI

    • Pictures Depicting Sorrow: Avoid images of Goddess Lakshmi depicting sorrow or distress, as they can transmit negativity.
    • Bloody Images: Any picture depicting violence or blood should not be kept in the house. It increases negativity and conflict.

    6. Place of Worship:

    • Placing the Picture at the Place of Worship: If you place Goddess Lakshmi's picture at your place of worship, always keep it clean and sacred.
    • Lighting a Lamp: Regularly lighting a lamp near the picture increases positive energy.

    7. Periodic Changes:

    • Change the Picture's Location: Occasionally changing the picture's location can be beneficial. It refreshes the energy flow.

    8. Space Below the Picture:

    Diwali 2024: Essential dos and dont's for displaying maa Laxmi's image NTI

    • Don't Keep Useless or Dirty Items: Avoid placing useless or dirty items below the picture to maintain Goddess Lakshmi's grace. She prefers a clean and tidy space.

    By following these Vastu rules, you can correctly place Goddess Lakshmi's picture in your home or office and attract prosperity and peace.

     

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check your daily horoscope: October 21, 2024 Good day for Taurus, be careful Virgo and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 21, 2024 - Good day for Taurus, be careful Virgo and more

    Numerology Predictions for October 21, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for October 21, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: October 20, 2024 Leo to face issues, good day for Pisces and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 20, 2024 - Leo to face issues, good day for Pisces and more

    Numerology Predictions for October 20, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for October 20, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: October 19, 2024 - Health of Gemini may be affected, stressful day for Leo & more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 19, 2024 - Health of Gemini may be affected, stressful day for Leo & more

    Recent Stories

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms dmn

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali RBA

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check anr

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon