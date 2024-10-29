Dhanteras 2024: Check city-wise auspicious times to buy Gold and Silver

Dhanteras 2024 Shubh Muhurat: Diwali festivities begin with Dhanteras. Worshipping Lord Dhanvantari holds significance on this day. Also, a lamp is lit to appease Lord Yama.

 

Dhanteras 2024: Check city-wise auspicious times to buy Gold and Silver NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 12:09 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

Dhanteras 2024 Shubh Muhurat Details: Diwali is the most prominent festival for Hindus. This festival is celebrated for 5 days. Each of these days has special significance. The first day is Dhanteras, the second day is Roop Chaturdashi, the third day is Lakshmi Puja, the fourth day is Govardhan Puja, and the last day is Bhai Dooj. On Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali, Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health, is worshipped. Learn when Dhanteras is this year and its significance.

When is Dhanteras 2024?

According to religious scriptures, Dhanteras is celebrated on the Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. This year, this festival will be celebrated on October 29th, Tuesday. According to belief, Lord Dhanvantari emerged from the churning of the ocean with an urn of nectar on Dhanteras. Therefore, he is primarily worshipped on this day. In the evening, Yama Deep Daan is also performed to avoid untimely death. All these rituals are performed during the auspicious time. According to the moonrise, there may be slight variations in the auspicious timings for each city. Note the auspicious timings of Dhanteras according to major cities of the country…

Pune Dhanteras 2024 Auspicious Time

From 07:01 PM to 08:33 PM

Delhi Dhanteras 2024 Auspicious Time

From 06:31 PM to 08:13 PM

Chennai Dhanteras 2024 Auspicious Time

From 06:44 PM to 08:11 PM

Jaipur Dhanteras 2024 Auspicious Time

From 06:40 PM to 08:20 PM

Hyderabad Dhanteras 2024 Auspicious Time

From 06:45 PM to 08:15 PM

Gurugram Dhanteras 2024 Auspicious Time

From 06:32 PM to 08:14 PM

Chandigarh Dhanteras 2024 Auspicious Time

From 06:29 PM to 08:13 PM

Kolkata Dhanteras 2024 Auspicious Time

From 05:57 PM to 07:33 PM

Mumbai Dhanteras 2024 Auspicious Time

From 07:04 PM to 08:37 PM

Bengaluru Dhanteras 2024 Auspicious Time

From 06:55 PM to 08:22 PM

Ahmedabad Dhanteras 2024 Auspicious Time

From 06:59 PM to 08:35 PM

Noida Dhanteras 2024 Auspicious Time

From 06:31 PM to 08:12 PM

Disclaimer
The information provided in this article is based on astrologers, almanacs, scriptures, and beliefs. We are just a medium to deliver this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as information only.

 

