Chhath Puja Kharna 2024: Know rituals do's and don'ts

Kharna 2024 Niyam: The grand festival of Sun worship, Chhath Puja, began this year on Tuesday, November 5th. This festival will be celebrated for four days. The first day of Chhath is known as Nahaye-Khaye, and the second day is called Kharna. This year, Kharna falls on Wednesday, November 6th. Kharna holds special significance in this four-day festival. Special offerings for Chhath Puja are prepared on this day. Learn more about Kharna...

How is Kharna Vrat Observed?

This year, the second day of Chhath Puja falls on Wednesday, November 6th. Kharna will be observed on this day. A 36-hour Nirjala fast (without water) begins for the devotees on this day. In the evening, offerings of roti, jaggery kheer, and fruits are made to the deity. Devotees consume this prasad and then begin their 36-hour fast. This fast concludes with offerings to the rising sun on the morning of Saptami.

Chhathi Maiya is Worshipped on Kharna

There is a tradition of worshipping Chhathi Maiya during Kharna. Chhathi Maiya is mentioned in the Brahma Vaivarta Purana. Shashthi Devi, or Chhathi Maiya, is a form of the maternal power who protects newborns. Shashthi Devi also grants children good health and long life.

Do's and Don'ts of Kharna Vrat

1. Chhath Puja offerings are prepared on Kharna. Maintain complete purity while preparing the prasad.

2. If a beggar comes to your home asking for alms on Kharna, do not send them away empty-handed. Give them something according to your capacity.

3. Devotees observing the fast should follow it with complete devotion for the next 36 hours. Avoid negative thoughts.

4. Those observing the fast should ensure that no one in their household consumes meat or alcohol



Disclaimer

The information provided in this article is based on astrologers, almanacs, scriptures, and beliefs. We are merely a medium for conveying this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as informative only.

Latest Videos