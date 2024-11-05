Chhath Puja Kharna 2024: Know rituals do's and don'ts

Kharna 2024 Date: Chhath Puja is a four-day festival. Each day holds special significance. The second day is known as Kharna, where special offerings are prepared.

 

Chhath Puja Kharna 2024: Know rituals do's and don'ts RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 10:04 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

Kharna 2024 Niyam: The grand festival of Sun worship, Chhath Puja, began this year on Tuesday, November 5th. This festival will be celebrated for four days. The first day of Chhath is known as Nahaye-Khaye, and the second day is called Kharna. This year, Kharna falls on Wednesday, November 6th. Kharna holds special significance in this four-day festival. Special offerings for Chhath Puja are prepared on this day. Learn more about Kharna...

How is Kharna Vrat Observed?

This year, the second day of Chhath Puja falls on Wednesday, November 6th. Kharna will be observed on this day. A 36-hour Nirjala fast (without water) begins for the devotees on this day. In the evening, offerings of roti, jaggery kheer, and fruits are made to the deity. Devotees consume this prasad and then begin their 36-hour fast. This fast concludes with offerings to the rising sun on the morning of Saptami.

Chhathi Maiya is Worshipped on Kharna

There is a tradition of worshipping Chhathi Maiya during Kharna. Chhathi Maiya is mentioned in the Brahma Vaivarta Purana. Shashthi Devi, or Chhathi Maiya, is a form of the maternal power who protects newborns. Shashthi Devi also grants children good health and long life.

Do's and Don'ts of Kharna Vrat

1. Chhath Puja offerings are prepared on Kharna. Maintain complete purity while preparing the prasad.
2. If a beggar comes to your home asking for alms on Kharna, do not send them away empty-handed. Give them something according to your capacity.
3. Devotees observing the fast should follow it with complete devotion for the next 36 hours. Avoid negative thoughts.
4. Those observing the fast should ensure that no one in their household consumes meat or alcohol

Disclaimer
The information provided in this article is based on astrologers, almanacs, scriptures, and beliefs. We are merely a medium for conveying this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as informative only.

 

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Check your daily horoscope: November 5, 2024 - Good day for Aries, Leo; Be careful Scorpio gcw

Check your daily horoscope: November 5, 2024 - Good day for Aries, Leo; Be careful Scorpio

Numerology Predictions for November 5, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for November 5, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Nagula Chavithi 2024: Know date, muhurat time, rituals, significance and more RBA

Nagula Chavithi 2024: Know date, muhurat time, rituals, significance and more

Numerology Predictions for November 4, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number vkp

Numerology Predictions for November 4, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Check your daily horoscope November 4, 2024 Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more AJR

Check your daily horoscope: November 4, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more

Recent Stories

Sharda Sinha Health Update: Chhath Puja Singer at AIIMS Delhi Ventilator Support Son Requests Prayers RBA

Sharda Sinha Health Update: Bhojpuri singer on ventilator support at AIIMS Delhi; son requests prayers

Bigg Boss 18: Wildcard entries Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee ignite drama; clash over duties [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Wildcard entries Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee ignite drama; clash over duties [WATCH]

India's internet subscribers exceed 96 crore, surpassing combined populations of three major nations anr

India's internet subscribers exceed 96 crore, surpassing combined populations of three major nations

US Elections 2024: Do you know only THIS Indian language is included on New York's ballot papers? gcw

US Elections 2024: Do you know only THIS Indian language is included on New York's ballot papers?

Ashwin K Verma defends 'Anupamaa' actor Rupali Ganguly amid stepdaughter's shocking allegations ATG

Ashwin K Verma defends 'Anupamaa' actor Rupali Ganguly amid stepdaughter’s shocking allegations

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon