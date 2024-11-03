Bhai Dooj 2024: Check date, shubh muhurat, ritual, and significance

Bhai Dooj 2024 celebrates the cherished bond between siblings. Mark your calendars for November 3, and observe meaningful rituals during auspicious timings for joy and blessings.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 3, 2024, 6:30 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 3, 2024, 6:30 AM IST

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhaiya Dooj, is a heartfelt festival celebrated in India that honors the special bond between brothers and sisters. This joyous occasion falls on the second day after Diwali and serves as a reminder of the love, care, and mutual respect shared among siblings. Bhai Dooj will be observed on November 3, 2024.

Bhai Dooj 2024: Date and Time

For Bhai Dooj this year, the Dwitiya Tithi begins on November 2, 2024, at 08:22 PM and concludes on November 3, 2024, at 11:06 PM. This period is particularly significant as it marks the traditional celebrations of this auspicious festival.

Auspicious Time to Celebrate Bhai Dooj

To ensure a prosperous celebration, it is essential to observe the auspicious timings for Bhai Dooj. The Shubh Muhurat for this festival is on November 3, 2024, from 1:10 PM to 3:22 PM. Additionally, the Vijaya Muhurat occurs from 1:54 PM to 2:38 PM. Celebrating during these times is believed to enhance the blessings and joy of the occasion.

Rituals of Bhai Dooj

On this special day, sisters perform the 'tilak' ceremony, where they apply a ceremonial mark on their brothers' foreheads. This is accompanied by prayers for their well-being. Sisters also prepare delectable dishes and sweets, often shared among family members. Brothers reciprocate by giving gifts or tokens of appreciation to their sisters, symbolizing their affection and support.

Significance of Bhai Dooj

The essence of Bhai Dooj lies in the expression of love and gratitude between siblings. Sisters pray for their brothers' health and happiness, while brothers pledge to protect and cherish their sisters. This festival reinforces familial ties and encourages the values of loyalty and commitment within the family structure.

Bhai Dooj is a wonderful opportunity to honor and express love for your siblings. This year, embrace the rituals and celebrate during the auspicious times to strengthen the bonds of family. 

