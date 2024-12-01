5 Vastu tips to remove negative energy from home

Simple Vastu tips to remove negative energy from your home. Follow these tips for peace of mind and a positive atmosphere.

Negative energy in the home can disrupt peace of mind, and affect health, relationships, and finances. According to Vastu Shastra, these simple remedies can remove negative energy, create a positive atmosphere, promote peace of mind, and improve financial well-being. Follow these 5 Vastu tips to eliminate negative energy, improve mental and physical health, and strengthen family bonds. These small changes can bring happiness and peace to your home.

Remedies to Remove Negativity

1. Place Auspicious Symbols at the Main Entrance

Positive and negative energies enter through the main door.

Place symbols like Swastika, Om, or Shubh-Labh above the door.

Hang turmeric or wheat flour-painted torans on both sides of the door to repel negativity and attract positivity.

Note: Keep the entrance clean and free of clutter.

2. Clean with Salt Water

Salt absorbs negative energy.

Add rock salt or sea salt to the water used for cleaning the house weekly.

This removes negative energy and brings positivity.

Note: Avoid using salt water in the prayer room or kitchen.

3. Keep the Northeast Corner Clean and Well-Lit

The northeast corner is the centre of positive energy.

Place a water vessel, fountain, or Tulsi plant in this direction.

Position the prayer room or deity's image in the northeast.

Ensure this area is always clean and well-lit.

Note: Avoid placing heavy objects or clutter in this corner.

4. Remove Broken Items Immediately

Broken items increase negative energy.

Discard or repair broken utensils, mirrors, clocks, and furniture.

Replace faulty electronic items promptly.

Note: Avoid keeping broken items in the bedroom or living room.

5. Use Incense, Agarbatti, and Fragrant Flowers

Fragrance purifies and promotes positive energy in the home.

Light incense or agarbatti throughout the house every morning and evening.

Use flowers like roses, jasmine, and Arabian jasmine.

Burning camphor in the prayer room removes negativity.

Note: Avoid using plastic flowers, as they attract negative energy.

Additional Tips

Place heavy furniture in the southwest for stability.

Avoid aquariums in the house, as they can create Vastu defects.

Use light colours like pink, cream, and green in the bedroom.

