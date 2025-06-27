Problems never announce themselves; they arise unexpectedly and cause trouble. However, officials say that some numbers should definitely be on your phone during such difficult times. Several helpline numbers and emergency contact numbers are available from the national level to the state level. What are those numbers? What is their use? Let's find out the full details now.

It is known that there is an opportunity to get government services for free in our country. For this, government offices have set up special phone numbers and helpline numbers. These contact numbers can be contacted when these services are needed. However, many of us have no idea about these numbers. Here are some numbers that everyone should have on their phone.

List of Helpline Numbers at the National Level:

* National Emergency Number - 112 (This can be used for police, fire, and ambulance services.)

* Air Ambulance - 9540161344

* AIDS Helpline - 1097

* Senior Citizen Enquiry - 1091/1291

* Central Vigilance Commission - 1964

* Disaster Management Service - 108

* Road Accident Emergency Service (to contact private operators when an accident occurs on national highways) - 1033

* Disaster Management (NDMA) - 011-26701728-1078

* Earthquake/Floods/Disaster (NDRF) - 011-24363260

* Deputy Commissioner of Police (Missing Children, Women) - 1094

* ORBO Center, AIIMS (Organ Donation), Delhi - 1060

* Relief Commissioner (Natural Disasters) - 1070

* Women Helpline - 1091

* Women Helpline (Domestic Violence) - 181

* Police Control Room - 100

* Fire Control Room (Fire Accident) - 101

* Ambulance - 102

* Railway Enquiry - 131/135

* Railway Accident Emergency Service - 1072

* Road Accident Emergency Service - 1073

* Children in Difficult Situations - 1098

* Tourist Helpline - 1363 or 1800111363

* LPG Leak Helpline - 1906

* Traffic Help - 1073

Emergency Numbers Related to Andhra Pradesh:

* Crime (Women, Children) - 1091

* Traffic Help - 1073

* Electricity Complaint - 155333

* Ambulance - 108

* Police - 112

* Fire - 101

* Crime Stopper - 1090

* Water Supply - 155313

* Railway Enquiry - 131/ 135

* Railway Reservation - 139

* Free Service Ambulance - 102

* Arogya Sri - 104

* Voter Enrollment -1950

Emergency Numbers Related to Telangana:

* Police - 100

* Fire - 101

* Ambulance - 108

* Blood Bank - 040-24745243

* Ambulance - 102,108

* MeeSeva Call Center - 1100

* MeeSeva Call Center - 9121006471, 9121006472

* MeeSeva Call Center - 1800 425 1110

* Women Helpline - 181

* Blood Bank - 040-24745243

* Railway Enquiry - 131/135

* Electricity Complaint - 1912

* For Children in Distress - 1098

* Crime Stoppers - 1090

* Traffic Help - 1073

* Osmania General Hospital - 040-23538846

* Osmania General Hospital - 040-24600146

* Gandhi Hospital - 040-27505566

* Government Chest Hospital - 040-23814421/22/23/24

* Government E.N.T Hospital - 040-24740245/24742329​​​​

Emergency Numbers Related to Hyderabad:

* State Control Room - 100

* Collectorate - 040-23202113

* Police Control Room - 100

* Disaster Helpline - 1077

* Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation: 040-23262152/23262151

* Railway Details: 139

* Department of Tourism: 040-23453110

* District Bus Service Enquiry: 040-24614406

* Tourist Info:: 040-23450165

Hyderabad Blood Bank Numbers:

* Red Cross Blood Bank: 040-27633087 , 27627973

* Central Blood Bank: 040-27567892, 27567893 / 94

* Chiranjeevi Blood Bank: 040-23554849 , 23559555 , 23555005

* Social Service Blood Bank, SD Road: 040-64606048, 64505032 , 9985409444

* Gandhi Hospital: 040-27702222