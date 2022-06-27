Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Solar power plant in space? China aims to set it up by 2028

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 4:43 PM IST

    China is ready to launch the first solar-powered plant in space after successfully retrieving samples from the Moon, landing, and roving on Mars in their maiden try. The project is currently in its early phases, and the agency hopes to launch it by 2028, two years faster than previously projected. The solar space station will use solar energy to generate power and microwaves. They may be used to power moving satellites in orbit, as well as to direct energy beams to stationary places on Earth via wireless power transfer.

    Various media reports suggest that the study was conducted out by a research team from Xidian University. According to an official announcement, the solar station will be capable of transferring solar energy to Earth and has passed early tests successfully. The Space Solar Power Station is anticipated to be a hotspot technology that will be employed for power generation in the ongoing project of the expedition to Space. The power plant's capacity will be 10 kilowatts.

    University students and researchers have created a replica plant at Xidian University. The 75-meter-tall structure is made up of five subsystems that view into the solar power arrays. The project is a component of OMEGA (Orb-Shape Membrane Energy Gathering Array), a 2014 initiative for solar energy generation from space.

    OMEGA's ultimate goal after successfully establishing itself in geostationary orbit is to store solar energy. The following is the procedure for converting it to electrical energy. The last step is to send it to Earth.

    A 33-acre testing site is being built in Chongqing's Bishan district to evaluate the feasibility of a solar power plant in space. According to Xie Gengxin, deputy chairman of the "Chongqing Collaborative Innovation Research Institute for Civil-Military Integration," the facility would study how microwave radiation affects biological beings while simultaneously creating space transmission technologies.

