Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'No reason to conclude UFOs are alien...' NASA report on 'Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena'

    The report emphasized the significance of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) as indispensable tools for detecting rare occurrences, potentially including UAPs, within extensive datasets. Furthermore, the panel recognizes the evident threat to US airspace safety posed by UAPs.

    No reason to conclude UFOs are alien... NASA report on 'Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena'
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 7:48 PM IST

    There is "no reason to conclude" that existing sightings of UFOs are alien in origin, but the galaxy "does not stop at the outskirts of the solar system", says a report released by the United States space agency, NASA, that contained the findings of an independent team's investigation into unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), previously referred to as 'UFOs'. 

    "Currently planned or existing NASA missions can widen their scope to include searching for extraterrestrial techno-signatures in planetary atmospheres, on planetary surfaces, or in near-Earth space. These searches generally wouldn’t require changes in hardware or data acquisition, but may simply require new directions in data analysis. For example, high sensitivity studies of the stable Earth-Moon Lagrange points might conceivably find technosignatures but would likely have a high scientific payoff, such as possibly finding remnants of the collision that formed our Moon," the report said.

    The panel emphasized the significance of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) as indispensable tools for detecting rare occurrences, potentially including UAPs, within extensive datasets. However, the report notes that the effectiveness of these potent techniques relies on well-characterized data collected with rigorous standards. 

    NASA, renowned for its proficiency in employing cutting-edge computational and data-analysis methods, can offer vital support in this regard, the report said, adding that to achieve this, meticulous data collection, curation, and dissemination remain pivotal.

    Furthermore, the panel recognizes the evident threat to US airspace safety posed by UAPs. It identifies a promising avenue for enhanced integration within a systematic, evidence-based framework for UAP analysis: NASA's administration of the Aviation Safety Reporting System (ASRS) for the FAA.

    The ASRS, a confidential and voluntary reporting system utilized by pilots, air traffic controllers, and aviation professionals, receives approximately 100,000 reports annually. While not originally designed for UAP data collection, optimizing it for commercial pilot UAP reporting would establish a crucial database for the comprehensive government initiative to comprehend UAP phenomena. 

    In conjunction, NASA's extensive history of collaboration with the FAA can be harnessed to explore the application of advanced, real-time analysis techniques to future iterations of air traffic management (ATM) systems, the report said.

    This study, initiated by NASA in 2022, employed data, advanced technology, and scientific tools to scrutinize enigmatic aerial occurrences.

    High-quality observations of UAPs, which encompass objects in the sky defying known natural phenomena or conventional aircraft, are rare, making it challenging to draw scientific conclusions about their origins. To address this, NASA assembled a team comprising 16 experts in scientific, aeronautic, and data analytics fields, tasked with offering a rational and scientific perspective on UAPs.

    Thomas Zurbuchen, of NASA, emphasized the significance of their approach, saying, "We have access to a broad range of observations of Earth from space – and that is the lifeblood of scientific inquiry. We have the tools and team who can help us improve our understanding of the unknown. That's the very definition of what science is. That's what we do."

    The team, led by astrophysicist David Spergel from the Simons Foundation, embarked on its mission in October of the previous year, dedicating nine months to establishing a foundation for future UAP research, not limited to revisiting low-quality UAP footage. Instead, their primary aim is to provide a roadmap to guide forthcoming analyses, as explained by Daniel Evans, the NASA official overseeing the study.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 7:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How Chandrayaan-2's DFSAR is unveiling lunar mysteries

    Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter's DFSAR is unveiling lunar mysteries

    Aditya L1 will travel 1.5 million kms, study energy sources from the Sun

    Aditya L1 will travel 1.5 million kms, study energy sources from the Sun

    Chandrayaan 3 Explained: Why finding sulphur on Moon is significant

    Chandrayaan-3 Explained: Why finding sulphur on Moon is significant

    Chandrayaan 3 ISRO releases new video of Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti Point WATCH gcw

    Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases new video of Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti Point (WATCH)

    Chandrayaan 3 First PHOTOS from Lander camera during descent RELEASED gcw

    Chandrayaan-3: First PHOTOS from Lander camera during descent RELEASED!

    Recent Stories

    Football Arsene Wenger highlights FIFA and AIFF cooperation for Football academy in India osf

    Arsene Wenger highlights FIFA and AIFF cooperation for Football academy in India

    Sports Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri to lead India in Hangzhou despite player release challenges osf

    Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri to lead India in Hangzhou despite player release challenges

    Samosa to Pizza: 6 most popular fast foods in India vma

    Samosa to Pizza: 6 most popular fast foods in India

    Tragedy strikes celebration as mishandled bomb explosion claims 5 lives in Gaza AVV

    Tragedy strikes celebration as mishandled bomb explosion claims 5 lives in Gaza

    Aditi Rao Hydari shares a photo for rumored partner Siddharth; check out here ADC

    Aditi Rao Hydari shares a photo for rumored partner Siddharth; check out here

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon