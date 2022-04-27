ISRO drops first glimpse of Chandrayaan-3 mission, to launch in August 2022

Aside from Chandrayaan-3, the 17-minute video includes information about the country's future Aditya L1 mission and the Gaganyaan mission, which will take Indian astronauts into space.

The first images of the Chndrayaan-3 expedition to the Moon have finally arrived, after a series of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The photographs were revealed in a video named "Space on Wheels" by the Indian Space & Research Organisation (ISRO), which features 75 satellites launched by India.

The footage purports to depict the Chandrayaan-3 lander, which will touchdown on the moon. The mission is a follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which regrettably crashed on the Moon's dark side in 2019. The documentary depicts the Chandrayaan-3 lander, which will perform India's second moon landing attempt. Other ISRO projects shown in the video include Gaganyaan, the Venus orbiter, and Project NISAR, a US-India collaboration.

ISRO has stated that it will attempt to launch the long-awaited mission by August of this year, although this is challenging given the need for more hardware testing. The Department of Space stated in a letter answer in February of this year that development on Chandrayaan-3 is proceeding and that it will be launched in August of this year.

The mission has been postponed because to Covid-19, according to Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh, who stated that "reprioritization of programmes has taken place in the backdrop of space sector reforms and newly implemented demand-driven models."

The Aditya L1 mission, which will be launched from the first Lagrange point of the Earth-Sun system, will investigate the dynamics and causes of coronal mass ejections. India has previously been collaborating with the European Space Agency to establish a network to follow lunar and solar missions.

