  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China constructs 'artificial moon' which simulates low-gravity conditions on Earth

    China intends to use this research facility to test instruments and technologies in a low-gravity environment comparable to that of the moon to determine whether or not its experiments would be successful on the lunar surface. 

    China constructs artificial moon which simulates low gravity conditions on Earth gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Beijing, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 4:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    China has constructed an artificial moon research facility capable of decreasing gravity using magnetism. The concept is to use high magnetic fields within a 60cm vacuum chamber to make gravity "disappear." The research centre is expected to open later this year. The artificial moon facility will be loaded with rocks and dust to simulate the lunar surface. China intends to use this research facility to test instruments and technologies in a low-gravity environment comparable to that of the moon to determine whether or not its experiments would be successful on the lunar surface. The research centre will also aid in assessing the viability of human habitation on the moon.

    The low-gravity levels in the chamber, according to Li Ruilin, a geotechnical engineer at the China University of Mining and Technology, may stay "as long as you like." This research centre is also reported to be the world's first of its sort.

    China is currently conducting a moon mission known as the "Chinese Lunar Exploration Program," with its current rover and lander Chang'e 4 investigating the lunar surface. The rover recently made history by detecting water on the moon in real-time. By 2029, China intends to launch a lunar research facility at the moon's south pole.

    Also Read | China: Chang’e 5 lunar probe discovers first on-site evidence of water on moon

    Not only has China successfully built an "artificial moon," but it has also successfully created an "artificial sun," which is a nuclear fusion reactor that has been superheated to a temperature five times higher than the sun for more than 17 minutes. This artificial sun will eventually contribute to developing a near-limitless source of renewable energy to power cities.

    Also Read | China's extremely powerful 'Artificial Sun' is switched on; Details inside

    Also Read | China announces its space station will be ready this year, plans 40-plus launches in 2022

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2022, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Senior scientist S Somnath appointed as ISRO chairman to succeed K Sivan gcw

    Senior scientist S Somnath appointed as ISRO chairman, to succeed K Sivan

    China Change 5 lunar probe discovers first on site evidence of water on moon gcw

    China: Chang’e 5 lunar probe discovers first on-site evidence of water on moon

    China announces its space station will be ready this year plans 40 plus launches in 2022 gcw

    China announces its space station will be ready this year, plans 40-plus launches in 2022

    China extremely powerful artificial Sun is switched on Details inside gcw

    China's extremely powerful 'Artificial Sun' is switched on; Details inside

    James Webb Space Telescope World largest most powerful space observatory successfully lifts off gcw

    James Webb Space Telescope launch: World's largest, most powerful observatory successfully lifts-off

    Recent Stories

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Poll claims 60 per cent voters unhappy with BJP government

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Poll claims 60 per cent voters unhappy with BJP government

    Goa Election 2022 Sena Sanjay Raut urges non BJP parties to support Manohar Parrikar son Utpal in polls gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Sena's Sanjay Raut urges non-BJP parties to support Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal in polls

    India added more billionaires, but number of poor doubled: Oxfam - ADT

    India added more billionaires, but number of poor doubled: Oxfam

    Yemen Houthis claim drone attack on UAE, fire, explosion reported in Abu Dhabi-dnm

    Yemen's Houthis claim drone attack on UAE, fire, explosion reported in Abu Dhabi

    UP elections 2022 Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan, Neha Singh Rathore battle it out with rap drb

    UP elections 2022: Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan, Neha Singh Rathore battle it out with rap

    Recent Videos

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I am the first one to give them confidence - Chennaiyin FC (CFC) captain Anirudh Thapa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Video Icon
    Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks: Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    'Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks': Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Video Icon
    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Video Icon