Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asteroid 22 RQ, as big as aircraft, headed towards Earth today

    Asteroids are now flying by Earth, but will any of them hit the planet? Well, it's difficult to say. A massive asteroid is currently travelling toward Earth, according to a recent NASA alert. The size of this asteroid, designated Asteroid 2022 RQ, is enormous.

    Asteroid 22 RQ as big as aircraft headed towards Earth on September 13 NASA issues warning gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

    The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has revealed that a massive asteroid, almost equal to the size of an aircraft, is headed towards Earth today - September 13, 2022. The asteroid 22 RQ is already heading toward Earth and is moving at the astounding rate of 49,536 miles per hour.

    According to NASA, asteroid 22 RQ will miss Earth when it makes its closest approach at a distance of 3.7 million kilometres. However, NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office has, however, warned that Asteroid 22 RQ which is 84 feet wide, is almost equal to the size of an aircraft.

    The media reports suggest that Asteroid 22 RQ was initially found on September 1, 2022. It is a member of the major Apollo asteroid group. In order to monitor asteroids, NASA also maintains a NEO Observations Program that aids in the recording, monitoring, and characterization of over 90% of NEOs (near-Earth objects) that are 140 metres in size or bigger.

    Also Read | NASA calls off second attempt to launch moon rocket after Artemis-1 suffers fuel leak

    The NEOWISE Project, which uses NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer as a survey telescope to search the sky for Near-Earth Objects, assists in the observation of the majority of asteroids. Asteroids, meteoroids, and comets of various types are together referred to as near-Earth objects (NEO). A smaller asteroid can be seen travelling between Earth and the Moon multiple times every month, according to NASA, the US space agency.

    Asteroid fragments, comets, and meteoroids that are typically less than 3 feet in size can strike the Earth's atmosphere and ignite it. This occurrence happens virtually daily. Additionally, NASA started the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) programme last year. The program's goal is to protect the world against near-Earth objects.

    Also Read | NASA reshares eerie and haunting sound of a black hole; listen here

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NASA calls off second attempt to launch moon rocket after Artemis 1 suffers fuel leak gcw

    NASA calls off second attempt to launch moon rocket after Artemis-1 suffers fuel leak

    NASA reshares eerie and haunting sound of a black hole lIsten here gcw

    NASA reshares eerie and haunting sound of a black hole; lIsten here

    96 foot Asteroid 2022 QC airplane sized to fly by Earth on August 20 gcw

    96-foot Asteroid 2022 QC, airplane sized, to fly by Earth on August 20

    Artemis III NASA to announce sites on Moon's South Pole where humans will land gcw

    Artemis III: NASA to announce sites on Moon's South Pole where humans will land

    Sky is not the limit India receives wishes from space for ISRO s Gaganyaan programme watch gcw

    'Sky is not the limit': India receives wishes from space for ISRO's 'Gaganyaan' programme

    Recent Stories

    football ucl uefa champions league epl english premier league Amid fixtures postponement, Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to respect Queen mourning-ayh

    Amid fixtures postponement, Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to respect Queen's mourning

    Kerala turns to Karnataka to drive KSRTC profit

    Kerala turns to Karnataka to drive KSRTC profit

    Running low on budget Use these 5 tips to use your money wisely

    Running low on budget? Use these 5 tips to use your money wisely

    Shoes hurled at Congress minister in Rajasthan, pro-Sachin Pilot slogans raised AJR

    Shoes hurled at Congress minister in Rajasthan, pro-Sachin Pilot slogans raised

    iOS 16 launched Know prerequisites how to update your iPhones and more gcw

    iOS 16 launched: Know prerequisites, how to update your iPhones and more

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon