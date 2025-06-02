Professionals who aim to stay ahead of the curve must focus on acquiring the right AI skills.

From agriculture to manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence is making waves by enhancing operational efficiency and driving innovation in every industry. Rapid penetration of AI in industries is enhancing its ability and making it smarter and more efficient. This, in turn, is raising the demand for talent with the right AI skillset. As per the latest report by Bain and Company, India’s AI sector is reported to surpass 2.3 million job openings by 2027. Meanwhile, the AI talent pool is expected to grow to around 1.2 million, making it mandatory to reskill more than 1 million workers to meet talent demand.

Professionals who aim to stay ahead of the curve must focus on acquiring the right AI skills. With many options available to upskill, professionals can often get confused about which course is right for them. It is advisable to look for courses that provide a hands-on learning experience through case studies, capstone projects, and access to mentorship from industry experts. While there would be many YouTube channels that can be resourceful, always look for courses that provide certificates from renowned universities. Organisations value these micro credentials from renowned universities and often open doors for newer roles for their employees.

Here are the top courses to look out for.

1. Data Science and Machine Learning Program by MIT IDSS

The 12-week-long Data Science and Machine Learning program delivered by MIT Institute for Data, Systems and Society (IDSS) in collaboration with Great Learning trains professionals in data science and machine learning fundamentals. This program is ideal for early to mid-career individuals in technical or analytical roles, and those with a background in mathematics or statistics seeking to transition into data-centric positions. Designed by the MIT faculty, the curriculum delivers foundational to advanced knowledge on topics like Python programming and statistics, machine learning and deep learning, and recommendation systems. It also includes modules on ChatGPT and Generative AI, more than 30 hours of video lectures, 3 business-focused projects, and more than 50 practical case studies for learning professionals to strengthen their conceptual knowledge. Professionals not only learn the intricacies of data science and machine learning techniques but also understand their applications to real-world problems. Moreover, mentorship sessions with industry experts and continuous direction by program managers ensure a seamless learning experience for the professionals.

2. The Artificial Intelligence Nanodegree (ND898) by Udacity

Udacity's Artificial Intelligence Nanodegree delivers an intense project-based curriculum to enhance professional expertise in Artificial Intelligence. The 3-month curriculum addresses both classical search algorithms and optimization techniques, and probabilistic graphical models alongside planning. The course delivers useful insights and skills, but works best for individuals who possess strong programming skills together with mathematical expertise. This Nanodegree program offers a complete AI development experience suitable for those who want to delve deeper into the subject.​

3. Artificial Intelligence: Business Strategies and Applications by University of California, Berkeley Executive Education

The Business Strategies and Applications program from UC Berkeley Executive Education offers 2 months of online instruction for learners who want a foundational understanding of AI applications across a range of organizational requirements. The curriculum includes 8 sections that teach learners about machine learning methods, neural networks, computer vision algorithms, and natural language processing before moving into robot programming, AI strategy building, and organizational structure integration. The program includes 4 interactive sessions where faculty teach learners through exploring generative AI's modern use across business models, predictive analytics, organizational team building, and future outlooks.

The program delivers worthwhile insight regarding AI possibilities, but functions best for experienced middle or senior-level individuals who want to learn strategic AI usage instead of advanced technical skills.

4. Post Graduate Program in Generative AI for Business Applications by Texas McCombs

The McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin offers the Post Graduate Program in Generative AI for Business Applications in collaboration with Great Learning. Through this 14-week-long course, professionals are trained for business innovation through the practical application of the concepts. Professionals learn Python programming fundamentals, machine learning, deep learning concepts, and transformer architectures before advancing to Large Language Models (LLMs), Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and LLMOps.

Learners will work on 3 hands-on projects and are exposed to over 20 case studies utilizing Hugging Face, TensorFlow, and vector databases across finance, healthcare, and IT sectors. Through the curriculum, learners acquire responsible AI competencies, enabling them to identify potential risks and formulate effective mitigation strategies.

This program delivers mentorship and individual support for portfolio development, specifically for professionals in business leadership roles or technical fields and AI professionals. Participants who finish the program are awarded a certificate of completion from Texas McCombs, which boosts their professional acumen in this dynamic field of Generative AI.

5. Artificial Intelligence Engineer (AIE) Certification Process by the Artificial Intelligence Board of America (ARTiBA)

The Artificial Intelligence Engineer (AiE™) Certification from the Artificial Intelligence Board of America (ARTiBA) is a globally accepted certification to prove professionals' knowledge in AI and machine learning engineering. The AMDEX™ framework guides the certification, providing an extensive curriculum focusing on machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and computer vision and AI deployment methods.

Candidates can choose from three tracks based on their educational background and experience: Track 1 for associate degree holders with at least two years of relevant work experience, Track 2 for bachelor's degree holders, and Track 3 for those with a master's degree.

After completing the 90-minute online proctored exam successfully, candidates earn the AiE™ credential, which confirms their mastery of AI engineering practices.

6. Certificate Program in Applied Generative AI by Johns Hopkins

This Certificate Program in Applied Generative AI is offered by John Hopkins University in collaboration with Great Learning. It is a transformative 16-week online learning program tailored to equip professionals with advanced skills in Generative AI.

The program offers live mentored learning sessions, personalized support from dedicated Program Managers, and access to peer networks and academic forums. Designed for data and technology professionals, STEM graduates, technology consultants, and individuals looking to apply Generative AI in business contexts, it offers hands-on experience in developing and deploying advanced Generative AI solutions. The curriculum also covers ethical considerations and industry best practices, ensuring participants are well-prepared to integrate Generative AI responsibly and effectively into their business strategies.

Some of the tools covered in this program are Python, Google Colab, BERT, VS Code, Vector Database (Chroma / Pinecone), Transformers, RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation), and Quick Fine-Tuning Techniques.

These AI and machine learning programs represent distinct paths to upskill an individual's professional profile. They provide a varied range of practical experiences that allow the professionals an opportunity to pick the courses based on their needs and likelihood. No ‘one size fits all’ approach can be employed to select a course, and the courses must be selected as per the requirements unique to every learner. While this article provides an overview of these courses, refer to their websites to delve deeper into the course offerings and accreditations attached to each of these courses.