The Ultimate Guide to Joint Replacements: A Patient Hand Book by Dr. Narayan Hulse

“Joint Replacements: A Patient Hand Book by Dr. Narayan Hulse”, clears the air and busts several myths regarding joint replacement surgeries and conditions. Dr Narayan Hulse is a distinguished orthopedic surgeon in Bangalore and Senior Director of Orthopaedics at Fortis Hospitals, and synonymous with joint replacement procedures, conventional and minimally invasive procedures.

Dr. Narayan Hulse states, 'In my book, "Joint Replacements – A Patient's Handbook," I have tried to address and respond to nearly hundred or more commonly asked patient queries related to joint replacement treatment. This book contains preventive strategies, the benefits of a varied range of treatment options, and their likely complications. It is a narrative compilation of my patient interactions during the past two decades of my medical practice.

Ms. Vishaka Goyal, co-founder of ClinicSpots, a leading doctor discovery portal states, I recommend all patients with joint issues to read the Joint Replacements: A Patient Hand Book authored by Dr. Narayan Hulse, one of the most expert, dedicated and down-to-earth orthopedic surgeons I have ever met. The book explains the need for joint replacement surgeries and all aspects related to its outcomes, and post-surgery care while busting several myths related to it, in an easy-to-read and understand language.’

He concedes that arthritis affects people of all ages globally. The number of arthritis-affected people is increasing exponentially. As per the outcome of a study conducted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for the National Arthritis Data Workgroup (NADW), nearly 67 million people are likely to be affected with arthritis or any other rheumatologic condition by 2030, implying a 44% surge.

While there are multiple treatment options and therapies available to treat more than a hundred types of arthritis, joint replacement surgeries stand out as reliable solutions for advanced joint diseases and conditions. These surgeries not only prevent further deformity and relieve debilitating pain but also offer a renewed sense of mobility, providing hope and optimism to patients.

Without joint replacement surgeries, arthritis-affected individuals would be in constant pain, immobile, and dependent on others for daily tasks. However, these surgeries have the power to transform lives, providing a new lease of life that is active and relatively independent, inspiring and motivating patients to take control of their health.

Throughout his clinical practice, Dr. Narayan Hulse has worked to dispel several myths related to arthritis conditions and cures. He observed that some were ineffective, while some were dangerous or harmless. The patients shared their experiences of trying out various alternative treatments such as homeopathy, magnetotherapy, electrotherapy, and Ayurveda with no luck.

Most importantly, he warns that delaying joint replacement procedures can lead to further deterioration of joint health and increased pain, making it crucial for patients to be cautious and well-informed.

Dr. Narayan Hulse takes this opportunity to highlight the multiple benefits of joint replacement surgeries, viz.,

- Less pain and increased joint movements. Most of his hip and knee replacement surgery patients have expressed considerable relief in pain and improved mobility after the surgery. Joint replacement surgeries relieve the constant pain and joint rigidity significantly.

- Lasting results. The life span of an artificial joint can be up to 20 years or more. With advancements in implant materials and improved surgical procedures, patients with artificial joints will likely experience mobility and pain-free living for a relatively longer time.

- Speedy recovery time and rehabilitation. Minimally invasive joint replacement procedures encourage speedy recovery and a better rehabilitation experience. Most surgeons encourage their patients to move around within the first 24 hours post-surgery, which is possible considering minimal surgical trauma and blood loss.

- Cost-effectiveness despite expensive surgery. Though costly, it offers a reliable solution to the debilitating arthritic condition and improves living. Moreover, it provides mobility and reduces dependency on others for daily tasks and activities such as climbing stairs, walking, exercising, leisure activities, sports, and hobbies.

Dr. Narayan Hulse states, ‘Joint replacement surgeries to treating arthritis conditions have emerged as one of the most reliable solutions with best possible outcomes. Apart from adopting a healthy lifestyle, it is important to seek solutions that help them live independently and be mobile rather than experience pain, discomfort, and immobility throughout their remaining lifetime.’

Evolving advancements in joint replacement surgeries have also led to considerable improvements in outcomes. Hence, patients should trust their orthopedic surgeons and undergo joint replacement surgeries for their own good.



About Dr. Narayan Hulse

Senior Director of Orthopaedics at Fortis Hospitals in Bangalore, India.

Qualifications:

FRCS (Tr & Orth), MCh (Ortho), MRCS (Surg. Gen), DNB (Ortho), MS (Ortho), MBBS

Dr. Narayan Hulse is a distinguished orthopedic surgeon, recognised as a senior joint replacement specialist, educator, author, and evaluator of orthopedic literature.

An expert in traditional orthopedic surgeries, he is also a proponent of robotic Mako joint replacement procedures, arthroscopic techniques, and treating injuries to the pelvic-acetabular area. He emphasises the robotic Mako joint replacement procedures, which offer orthopedic surgeons more convenience in performing replacement surgeries and better outcomes comparatively.

He has performed over 7,000 joint replacement surgeries. As the first surgeon in Karnataka to perform Mako robotic joint replacement surgery, he successfully conducted over 200 surgeries within five months after its introduction and over 1000 Mako robotic joint replacements. He also conducted the first Robotic direct anterior hip replacement in India.



