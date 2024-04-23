The Benefits of Duphalac Syrup: Gentle and Effective Relief for Constipation

Adhering to recommended usage guidelines and exercising necessary precautions are essential steps towards ensuring the safe and effective usage of Duphalac Syrup.

Duphalac Syrup falls under the category of medications known as laxatives, employed in the management of constipation. It contains lactulose, which is a man-made sugar solution that functions by absorbing water from the body and directing it into the bowel. This action softens stools, easing their passage. Additionally, it aids in reducing the quantity of ammonia in the bloodstream of individuals with liver disease by transferring ammonia from the blood into the colon, assisting in the elimination of toxins from the body. Continue reading to discover further insights into the advantages and proper usage of Duphalac Syrup.

Why is Duphalac Syrup Prescribed?

Duphalac Syrup is prescribed to treat the following problems.

Constipation: This refers to infrequent bowel movements, often accompanied by dry, painful, and hard-to-pass stools. Symptoms may include abdominal pain, bloating, and a sensation of incomplete bowel movements. Constipation can occur due to various factors such as insufficient fibre intake, changes in diet, dehydration, and lack of physical activity. Duphalac Syrup works by attracting water into the bowel, softening the stool and easing its passage, thereby providing relief from constipation. It also aids in regulating bowel movements and promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut, facilitating proper digestion.

Hepatic Encephalopathy: This is a liver-related condition characterised by the liver's inability to eliminate toxins from the body, leading to impaired brain function. Symptoms may include tremors, decreased consciousness, confusion, and even coma. Duphalac Syrup helps in treating hepatic encephalopathy by reducing the ammonia levels in the blood of individuals with liver disease. It achieves this by drawing ammonia from the bloodstream into the colon, aiding in the elimination of toxins from the body.

How to Take Duphalac Syrup?

Take this medication orally as prescribed by your doctor, typically once daily for constipation. If using the solution, you can improve the taste by mixing it with fruit juice, milk, water, or a soft dessert. Use the medication regularly to maximise its benefits, remembering to take it at the same time each day. The dosage can vary based on your medical condition and response to treatment. It may take up to 48 hours to experience a bowel movement. Inform your doctor if your condition persists or worsens.

Potential Side Effects of Duphalac Syrup

Although generally safe, Duphalac Syrup may cause side effects such as bloating, gas, burping, nausea, stomach rumbling/pain, and cramps. While these effects typically resolve on their own, notify your doctor or pharmacist if they persist or worsen. Get medical assistance immediately if you experience serious side effects, including diarrhoea, severe or persistent stomach/abdominal pain, vomiting, irregular heartbeat, muscle cramps/weakness, changes in mental/mood, bloody stools, seizures, or rectal bleeding. Serious allergic reactions to this medication are rare but require immediate medical help if symptoms such as itching/swelling (especially of the tongue, face, or throat), rash, severe dizziness, or trouble breathing occur.

Precautions to Take While Taking Duphalac Syrup

Here are some measures you should take to ensure safe usage of Duphalac Syrup:

Inform your doctor or pharmacist about any allergies you have before taking Duphalac Syrup , as inactive ingredients in the product may trigger allergic reactions.

, as inactive ingredients in the product may trigger allergic reactions. Discuss your medical history with your doctor or pharmacist, especially if you have a low galactose diet, diabetes, or other bowel problems.

Before undergoing surgery, inform your doctor or dentist if you are taking Duphalac Syrup.

If you have diabetes, monitor your blood sugar regularly while using Duphalac Syrup , as it may affect blood sugar levels. Your doctor may need to adjust your diabetes medication, diet, or exercise regimen accordingly.

, as it may affect blood sugar levels. Your doctor may need to adjust your diabetes medication, diet, or exercise regimen accordingly. Older adults may be at higher risk of mineral loss, such as sodium and potassium, while using Duphalac Syrup , particularly if used for an extended period.

, particularly if used for an extended period. During pregnancy, use Duphalac Syrup only when necessary and discuss the benefits and risks with your doctor.

only when necessary and discuss the benefits and risks with your doctor. Consult your doctor before breastfeeding, as it is unclear whether Duphalac Syrup passes into the breast milk.

passes into the breast milk. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids (at least 6-8 glasses) while taking Duphalac Syrup.

Administer Duphalac Syrup to children only if prescribed by a paediatric specialist.

to children only if prescribed by a paediatric specialist. Avoid taking Duphalac Syrup if you suffer from galactosaemia (galactose digestion disorder), glucose-galactose malabsorption, fructose or galactose intolerance, Lapp lactase deficiency, digestive perforation, or intestinal blockage.

While Duphalac Syrup offers gentle and effective relief for constipation, it may cause side effects such as bloating and nausea. Proper usage and precautions, including informing your doctor about allergies and medical history, are crucial for safe usage. Always consult a healthcare professional for personalised guidance on medication usage.



Disclaimer: This is a featured content

