    Swipe, Shop, and Save: Get the Best RuPay Credit Card for Smart Shoppers

    To choose the best RuPay Credit Card, you must first understand what features can increase your savings and boost your overall spending experience. Here are some important aspects you can consider:

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 9:41 AM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

    New Delhi (India), July 30: Every month, your budget likely includes a mix of expenses, such as groceries, utility bills, household goods, personal care items, fuel, travel, and entertainment. Hence, it is important to choose a credit card that aligns with your financial needs and offers efficient payment methods. A RuPay Credit Card, which operates on the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) network, offers the convenience, security, and savings that today’s smart shoppers require.

    You can use a RuPay Credit Card to withdraw cash from ATMs, make in-store purchases via point-of-sale terminals, shop online, convert purchases into EMIs, and even conduct international transactions. However, to capitalise on these benefits, it is crucial to choose a RuPay Credit Card that best suits your needs as a shopper. Let's understand how to make this critical decision.

    Searching for the best RuPay Credit Card? Look for these features

    1. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) support

    According to a PWC India report, UPI transactions are expected to surpass 100 crore transactions per day by FY27. Hence, one of the most innovative features to check in a RuPay Credit Card is its compatibility with UPI. This feature allows you to link your credit card to UPI apps and makes it easier to transact without carrying your physical card. 

    For instance, cards like the IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card offer this convenience. You can link this credit card to UPI in just a few easy steps and complete all payments within seconds. All you have to do is scan the merchant QR code through your UPI app, and that’s it. No need to input CVV or wait for an OTP.

    Here are some additional benefits you enjoy with this RuPay Credit Card:

    100% digital process You can apply online and complete all the formalities from your home without physical documentation.
    Reward points Earn 2 reward points per ₹100 on UPI transactions and 1 reward point per ₹100 on non-UPI transactions
    Fuel surcharge waiver Get a 1% waiver on fuel surcharges at all petrol stations in India.
    Enhanced security Safeguard your finances with Total Protect, which covers you against unauthorised transactions and counterfeit fraud (up to the full credit limit of your card).



    Ready to enjoy all these benefits? Click on this link to apply for a RuPay Credit Card with IndusInd Bank today!


    2. Fuel surcharge waiver

    For those who use their vehicles frequently, a fuel surcharge waiver is a useful feature. Typically, this feature applies to all fuel stations across India and provides 1% fuel surcharge waiver on card transactions at pumps. The IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card offers this waiver and can help you save a considerable amount each year on fuel alone.

    3. Reward programs

    The best RuPay Credit Cards should offer robust reward programs that convert regular spending into useful reward points. Consider cards that offer reward points or discounts on various spending categories, such as groceries, dining, travel, and online shopping. The best cards also offer flexibility in how you can redeem these rewards, whether it's for air miles, gift vouchers, or even cash credits.

    4. Minimal or no annual fees

    RuPay Credit Cards that either have no annual fees or low fees help you enjoy all the benefits without incurring significant costs. Such offerings make these cards particularly attractive to budget-conscious consumers and first-time credit card users. 

    So, choose a RuPay Card that waives these fees, either unconditionally or upon meeting a specific spending threshold. This means more savings over time while still allowing you to take advantage of reward points, offers, and additional perks.  

    5. Travel insurance cover

    Travelling exposes you to new experiences, exciting adventures, unique cultures, and long-lasting memories. However, travel is unpredictable, and unforeseen mishaps can disrupt your plans at any moment. To mitigate these risks, it's crucial to have travel insurance for every trip. You can choose the IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card, which offers comprehensive coverage for:

    • Lost baggage
    • Delayed baggage
    • Loss of passport
    • Lost ticket
    • Missed connection

    So, what’s the wait for? Click on this “credit card apply” option today! Enjoy your travels stress-free, as you have reliable coverage for unforeseen incidents.

    6. Exclusive discounts and deals

    Many RuPay Cards partner with a range of merchants to offer exclusive discounts. These can include deals on clothing, electronics, dining, travel, or lifestyle products, and special promotions during festival seasons. These offers can help you get more value for your hard-earned money and enjoy a premium lifestyle more affordably.

    Tips to maximise the benefits of RuPay Credit Card

    Here are some relevant tips to help you get the best return from your card:

    • Align rewards with spending: Identify the categories where you spend the most and look for a credit card that offers you the most points on those categories.  Doing so will help you maximise your reward points.
    • Capitalise on fuel surcharge waivers: Use your credit card for fuel purchases if it offers a surcharge waiver. This can help you significantly reduce your monthly fuel expenses and enjoy more savings.
    • Pay your bills on time: Avoid interest charges and maintain a healthy credit score by paying your balance in full each month. This practice keeps your card cost-effective and helps you benefit from short-term credit without long-term debt. You can also set up automatic payments or reminders to avoid missed payments.
    • Monitor your transactions regularly: Regularly check your credit card statements to spot any unauthorised transactions. This habit is important to maintain security and keeps you aware of your spending patterns.
    • Leverage additional benefits: Make the most of your card’s extra features, such as travel insurance, airport lounge access, and exclusive discounts. These perks add meaningful value and enhance your overall experience.

    Key takeaways

    Whether it's daily expenses, big-ticket purchases, or travel, the best RuPay Credit Card can make shopping a rewarding experience, both financially and personally. So, make sure to look for features like rewards programs, low fees, fuel surcharge waivers, travel insurance, and high security to choose the best RuPay Credit Card for your needs. 

    Once you have the right credit card, implement the strategies to maximise its benefits and get the most value out of every transaction. These include using your card for all possible purchases to accumulate rewards, redeeming points smartly, paying off balances to avoid interest, monitoring your transactions, and capitalising on card-specific offers.

