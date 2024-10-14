Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Step-by-Step Guide to Applying for a Home Loan

    A Home Loan is an ideal solution for funding a home purchase or construction. You can get monetary assistance from a reputed lending institution like Kotak Mahindra Bank and repay the loan in Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs).

    Step-by-Step Guide to Applying for a Home Loan
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 6:05 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

    When it comes to applying for a Home Loan, the process is easier than ever before. If you fulfil the loan provider's eligibility criteria, the approval comes quickly and easily without hassle. Here is a step-by-step guide to the Home Loan application procedure.

    1.Check Your Home Loan Eligibility 

    Before applying for a Home Loan, check and ensure you are eligible. Lending institutions have set eligibility criteria based on which they determine an applicant's risk and repayment capacity. The various factors determining your eligibility include the following:

    ·        Monthly Income

    ·        Credit Score or Credit History

    ·        Other Financial Obligations (Existing Loans)

    ·        Regulatory Requirements

    Apart from these, you must have a decent credit score that indicates responsible credit behaviour and  repayment capacity. Moreover, a low Debt-to-Income (DTI) ratio means you have enough disposable income to adjust the EMI amount conveniently in your monthly budget.

    Although these are general requirements, the lender may have specific eligibility criteria for partnership firms, LLPs, Indian companies, HUFs, etc. Using an online eligibility calculator, you can check your Home Loan eligibility to determine how much you can borrow. In the calculator, enter your monthly net take-home salary, monthly obligations, interest rate, and tentative tenure. The calculator will automatically show how much you can borrow, the EMI amount and interest cost.

    2.Select the Loan Amount and Tenure

    Once you are sure you are eligible for a Home Loan, select your desired loan amount and repayment tenure. The loan amount you require depends on the property’s cost, Loan to Value (LTV) ratio, income, and other financial parameters. Tenure is the duration you need to repay the loan in EMIs. It may go up to 25 years, according to your repayment capacity. An online EMI calculator helps select these variables based on your financial capacity.

    3.Submit the Application

    After selecting the required loan amount, complete the online application form to provide your financial and personal information. Submit the correctly filled application form through the lender's website or app to apply for a Home Loan.

    4. Submit the Documents

    The next step in applying for a Home Loan is to submit the necessary documents. These include the following:

    ·        Identity Proof: PAN Card, Aadhaar Card*, Driving Licence, Passport, Voter ID

    ·        Address Proof: Driving License, Aadhaar Card*, Voter ID, Passport

    ·        Age Proof: Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card*, PAN card, Driving Licence

    ·        Signature Proof: PAN Card, Passport

    ·        Proof of Income: Salary Slips, Form 16, ITR, Profit and Loss Statements

    ·        Registration Proof with Tax Authorities According to the Business Type

    *However, the Aadhar card is not a mandatory document.

    Although these are general documentation requirements, be ready to submit some other documents according to your profession and the lender’s request.

    5.Loan Sanction

    After reviewing your loan application, Kotak Mahindra Bank will initiate the approval process. If they approve the loan, they will sanction it and send you an offer letter containing the loan amount, interest rate, repayment tenure, and other details. You must carefully review and accept the loan offer to begin the disbursal process.

    6. Loan Disbursal

    After verifying your submitted documents, the lender will disburse the sanctioned loan amount directly to the seller's/builder’s bank account. You can use this loan amount to purchase your desired property and repay it to the lender in easy EMIs spread across the sanctioned repayment tenure.

    7.Repayment

    Now that you know how to apply for a Home Loan, research to find a lending institution offering the best Home Loan deals. Moreover, check your Home Loan eligibility before applying for a Home Loan. Keep all documents handy, and decide on an appropriate loan amount to finance the purchase without over-stressing your budget. Go through the verification process and read all documents carefully before signing. Once you receive the loan, repay the EMIs on time to gain trust and improve your credit score. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Poker Mastery: A Beginner's Guide

    Poker Mastery: A Beginner's Guide

    The Hidden World of Online Steroid Purchases

    The Hidden World of Online Steroid Purchases

    Can Online Courses Get You a Job in India?

    Can Online Courses Get You a Job in India?

    Compound Interest Calculator for Fixed Deposits: Optimising Returns with Precision

    Compound Interest Calculator for Fixed Deposits: Optimising Returns with Precision

    How to Efficiently Access Exness and Pepperstone Accounts: A Complete Login Guide

    How to Efficiently Access Exness and Pepperstone Accounts: A Complete Login Guide

    Recent Stories

    'No one is allowed to extort Pashtuns': Pakistan Army gets 2-month ultimatum to leave Pashtun lands (WATCH)

    'No one is allowed to extort Pashtuns': Pakistan Army gets 2-month ultimatum to leave Pashtun lands (WATCH)

    Dates to Almonds: Eat THESE 6 dry fruits in the morning to lose weight faster gcw

    Dates to Almonds: Eat THESE 6 dry fruits in the morning to lose weight faster

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow shk

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow

    India withdraws High Commissioner, diplomats from Canada amid escalating row gcw

    India withdraws High Commissioner, diplomats from Canada amid escalating row

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj gcw

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon