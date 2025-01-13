Salaam, Kuala Lumpur! Rocking Rickshaw, the Bollywood Rock Cafe comes to the Garden City of Lights!

Kuala Lumpur, the epitome of modern Asia is all geared up to welcome the dazzling world of Bollywood glitz and gourmet delights as Rocking Rickshaw, Singapore’s iconic Bollywood-themed café, makes its grand debut at the prestigious ParkRoyal Collection Hotel on January 15, 2025. With an expansive 6,000-square-foot space, this vibrant destination promises a “Naan-Stop” blend of entertainment, flavours, and desi vibes that will leave you craving for more masala!

A Star-Studded Affair

Rocking Rickshaw has been associated with the promotion & releases of some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters in Singapore. Endorsed by cinematic icons like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Ayushmaan Khurana and many more, for the promotion of their films, Rocking Rickshaw is the Bollywood Bandwagon that KL has been waiting for; a true ode to Bollywood’s timeless charm. Every corner burst with iconic scenes and melodies from Hindi cinema, creating an ambiance that transports you straight to the heart of Mumbai film industry.

Founded by Anil Goswami, the visionary behind Singapore’s renowned Al Capone’s resto-bar chain, Rocking Rickshaw combines nostalgic Bollywood magic with a touch of modern luxury.

The menu in itself is a culinary blockbuster, starring iconic dishes like the velvety Butter Chicken, Zaffrani Lamb Seekh Kebabs, and Paneer Tikka Pizza. Dive into crowd-favourites like Dum Hydrabadi Biryani, Pav Bhaji, Tandoori Chicken Nachos, and the signature Daal Makhani—each crafted with the perfect tadka of Indian spices and contemporary flair. Pair these delights with affordable alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages, including the must-try Bollywood Mojito and Desi Old Classic Bourbon, and let the flavours take centre stage!

Bollywood Beats & Culinary Treats



The magic doesn’t stop at the plate. Rocking Rickshaw is a terrific live music venue, proudly offering a platform for independent Indian musicians to shine. Groove to the beats of soulful singers, energetic bands, and live DJ sets while you enjoy the dramatic flavours of their signature dishes. Get ready for karaoke nights, movie-themed events, and dance sessions that transform every visit into a celebration straight out of a Bollywood film. Who knows—you might even catch a live ‘DDLJ’ moment here!

Kuala Lumpur, Your New Food Ride Awaits

Located in the heart of the city, Rocking Rickshaw’s sprawling space at ParkRoyal Collection Hotel is designed to host everything from casual dinners to private Bollywood-style parties. It’s not just a restaurant—it’s a cultural hub where flavours, music, and laughter collide. With bold interiors, groovy beats, and the signature tadka of desi spices, every detail is thoughtfully curated to offer an unforgettable experience.



More Flavours, More Fun

As Rocking Rickshaw expands its footprint across Asia—with the upcoming locations in KL, Bali, Thailand & Jakarta, this vibrant venue is set to become the one of Asia’s most prized go-to spot for Indian cuisine & live Bollywood entertainment.

Mark Your Calendar

On January 15, 2025, Kuala Lumpur’s dining and entertainment scene changes forever. Rocking Rickshaw is ready to welcome you with open arms, bold flavours, and endless Bollywood-inspired fun. So, gather your friends, let the beats take over, and get ready to experience the magic.



