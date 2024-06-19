Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rocking Rickshaw is Gearing up for a new Store Launch in Kuala Lumpur

    Rocking Rickshaw, a Bollywood Rock Cafe is all set to unveil its second location in Kuala Lumpur.

    Rocking Rickshaw is Gearing up for a new Store Launch in Kuala Lumpur
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 7:52 PM IST

    The new store will be located at the five-star property of “Hotel Park Royal Collection” residing in the capital of Malaysia. The extravagant five-star destination comprises 5000 square feet of space that shall render services of Indian delicacies creatively served in Bollywood themed environment. 

    Following the success of Rocking Rickshaw’s flagship café in Singapore, the new restaurant is set for its debut in the month of June in 2024, taking the “Bollywood Bandwagon” to Kuala Lumpur with absolute panache. 

    Speaking about the launch, Anil Goswami, the founder of Rocking Rickshaw, firmly asserts his vision of delivering the multi-cultural essence of India and carving a niche for Bollywood fanatics, a place to unwind. He places profound emphasis on crafting unique customer service. He said, “It’s a haven for people who are looking for unadulterated Bollywood entertainment with a fine selection of Indian food  and music bringing the real essence of India.” 

    “After the launch of the store in Kuala Lumpur, we are aiming to expand the  culinary empire to Bali, Bangkok, Jakarta & Dubai, " he further added.

    Goswami’s vision-board has the agenda of extending the buzzworthy chain of restaurants to Asian cities as well. He is also the owner of Al Capone's, the second largest chain of restaurants in Singapore. 

    Incepted in the year 2015, Al Capone's establishment of restaurants in 14 prominent areas such as Orchard, Tiong Bahru, Rochester, Sembawang, Upper Thomson, East Coast, Kalong, and Jurong is a testament to the company’s swift success. 

    About Rocking Rickshaw

    Rocking Rickshaw is a vibrant space that exclusively captures the enthusiasm of India’s myriad of vibrant cultures and traditions. The imaginative concept of this restaurant is credited to the name of Anil Goswami. Goswami is devotedly anticipating the launch of the second location after the subsequent success of the initial one. Rocking Rickshaw serves a dual purpose which manifests into its unparalleled popularity. Rocking Rickshaw also poses as a Film and Event Production house, which is endorsed by renowned Bollywood A-Listers for the promotion of their films in Singapore.

    The themed restaurant owner strives to replicate the success of the distinctively themed cafe, located in Singapore's busy streets, which seamlessly captures the exuberance of Indian retro music and film which imbues a sense of nostalgia especially to the women folk. Reputed chefs and nutritionists curate the restaurant's modern and traditional Indian and Italian fusion menu. His primary focus is on providing high-quality alcoholic beverages, delectable cuisine, and a vibrant atmosphere to all patrons. The objective behind this creative concept lies in the intent to capture the spirit of India. Hence, the place serves as a cultural destination for amazing Indian delicacies and cocktails couples with the enigma of live Bollywood.

    https://rockingrickshaw.com/

