Revolutionizing Breast Surgery with Robotics: Dr. Garvit Chitkara Explores New Frontiers

Dr. Garvit Chitkara, a renowned onco-surgeon, shares valuable insights into robotic breast surgery, an advanced method that offers a minimally invasive alternative to traditional open surgery in breast cancer treatment.

Dr. Garvit Chitkara, a leading Breast Cancer Surgeon in Mumbai, says, “Robotic breast surgery represents a significant leap forward in the fight against breast cancer. It permits surgeons like me to undertake intricate operations more precisely and deftly, leading to better patient outcomes.” Currently, he is a Senior Consultant at the Nanavati Max Institute of Cancer Care, Breast Cancer Program, and Cancer Reconstructive Surgery Program.

Dr. Chitkara offers personalised and comprehensive breast cancer treatment protocols to his patients. He performs breast cancer surgery, and oncoplastic breast surgeries, vacuum-assisted breast cancer biopsy including nipple-sparing mastectomy surgery (NSM).

Ms. Vishaka Goyal, co-founder of ClinicSpots, a doctor-discovery and healthcare platform, states, ‘Dr Garvit Chitkara is a highly accomplished and dynamic oncoplastic surgeon in India, committed to delivering evidence-based treatment for breast cancer. He focuses on maintaining and/or restoring breast cosmesis in patients who have undergone breast surgeries.’

Application for Robotic Breast Surgery

Robotic Breast Surgery is an advanced technique that improves the surgeon’s capacity to perform complex procedures with heightened accuracy, making smaller incisions using robotic systems such as the da Vinci Surgical System, patients experience less pain and early recovery with minimal scarring.

It is critical to note that robotic surgical treatment is not a one-size-suits-all solution. Dr. Chitkara emphasizes, “While robotic surgical procedure offers many advantages, it may or may not be appropriate for every patient. A thorough evaluation and discussion of all treatment options are important for every patient.”

However, oncoplastic surgeons have yet to determine the viability and scope of robotic breast reconstructive procedures. Hence, he highlights the current scene of robotic nipple-sparing surgery is costly and time-consuming while requiring considerable learning efforts before its adoption as a reliable surgical technique.

While referring to the nipple-sparing mastectomy is a procedure that involves the removal of the breast tissue without removing the nipple or the areola, the dark skin around it. The surgeon focuses on preserving the mastectomy skin flap. Further, he states that the reconstruction of the breast is a must after robotic breast surgery; it could be either an autologous or an implant-based one.

He elaborates that in the robotic nipple-sparing mastectomy, robotic arms perform the dissection and remove the tissue and the mound while the surgeon controls their movement from a console. The surgeon views a 3D magnified surgical site image and gets better access via the ergonomically designed robotic arms.

The robotic-assisted surgery is feasible with small incisions, and the surgical site is accessible and clearly defined. The surgeon’s expertise and capabilities play an extremely critical role in ensuring the success of such surgeries.

The current application of robotic surgery in breast cancer treatment is in performing NSM procedures. Dr Chitkara explains that the quite specialized nature of robotic systems delivers the precision and perfection required in performing NSM procedures.

Currently, leveraging robotic surgery technologies in breast cancer treatment implies facing challenges such as limited accessibility to specific regions, higher expenses, and a lack of specialized training to master robotic techniques, which can be time-consuming and unaffordable to the masses. However, Dr. Garvit Chitkara is optimistic about the future of robotic breast surgical procedures and their real-time adaption for treating breast cancer.

The precision of robot systems reduces the risk of complications, making surgeries safer, with hopes that in the future, surgeons will be suitably trained in robotic surgery procedures, enabling them to deliver the expected outcomes, especially in breast cancer patients.

Dr. Garvit Chitkara envisions the adoption of robotic surgical treatment procedures as standard protocols for certain procedures in breast cancer treatment, considering higher possibilities of improved patient outcomes, including minimal scarring and early recovery.

About Dr. Garvit Chitkara

Dr. Garvit Chitkara has 15+ years of experience in his field. After acquiring a fellowship in breast oncology from Tata Memorial Hospital, he worked as a consultant breast surgeon at TMH and trained several students.

At present, he also serves as a Senior Consultant in Breast Surgical Oncology & Oncoplasty at Nanavati Max Institute of Cancer Care in Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, which makes him one of the top breast cancer surgeons in Mumbai, India, with expertise in breast cancer surgery and oncoplastic breast surgery.

