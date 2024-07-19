Reclaim Masculinity with Confidence – Surgery to Treat Gynecomastia by Dr. Harikiran Chekuri

Though not life-threatening, Gynecomastia refers to the enlargement of male breast tissue, causing low morale and embarrassment for people with this condition. They experience self-esteem and withdraw their appearances at public and social functions.

Esteemed plastic surgeon Dr. Harikiran Chekuri of Redefine Clinic offers effective gynecomastia surgery in Hyderabad, India, enabling men to get a well-sculpted chest and regain confidence. Dr. Hari Kiran Chekuri also provides an extensive range of cosmetic improvement surgeries for men and women, along with bespoke hair transplant procedures.

Ms. Vishaka Goyal, Co-founder of ClinicSpots, a doctor discovery and healthcare portal, states, "Dr. Hari Kiran Chekuri is a gem of a doctor, an accomplished surgeon with an intrinsic sense of aesthetics. His every gynecomastia surgery results in a redesigned and well-sculpted male chest, enabling the patient to regain his masculinity and self-esteem soon after the procedure."

Dr. Harikiran Chekuri explains the occurrence of Gynecomastia, which could be due to medication, weight gain, unhealthy lifestyle, or hormonal imbalances. In most cases, it can go away on its own. However, if Gynecomastia persists, surgery to resolve it is the best path forward.

Gynecomastia is characterised by localised fat, excess glandular tissue development, and excess breast skin. It can develop in one breast or both. Dr Harikiran Chekuri performs a thorough checkup of the patient. Males with no history of life-threatening diseases with no smoking or drug habits are suitable for treating gynecomastia through surgery. He tries to counsel these candidates and ensure they have realistic expectations from the surgery.

Dr. Harikiran Chekuri adds, 'I have witnessed the best possible outcomes after surgery in gynecomastia patients. The results are instantly visible, while the outcome may take three to six months to be visible. I make the incisions that get concealed within the natural contour.'

Apart from normal-sized male breasts, the benefits of gynecomastia surgery are that the patient's chest is flat, well-contoured, and sculpted. Comfortable with his renewed chest, he can exercise, swim, or enjoy being bare-chested on the beach. His mental health and wellness quotient can improve considerably, encouraging him to participate and interact normally at social events.

Dr. Harikiran Chekuri emphasizes that gynecomastia surgery is safe and can deliver good outcomes, provided expert plastic surgeons perform it. He advises patients and their family members to choose an expert plastic surgeon who has successfully performed such surgeries.

Contact Dr. Harikiran Chekuri at the following addresses:

Gachibowli address:

Redefine Hair Transplant & Plastic Surgery Centre

3rd Floor, Millennium Square,

Above Ratnadeep Supermarket, Lumbini Avenue,

Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana 500032



Kothapet address:

Redefine Hair Transplant & Plastic Surgery Centre

3rd Floor, Axis Bank Building,

Beside OMNI Hospital, Kothapet 'X' Road,

Road Number 2, Laxmi Nagar Colony,

Kothapet, Hyderabad, Telangana 500035



Kukatpally address:

Redefine Hair Transplant & Plastic Surgery Centre

1st Floor, Kapil Complex, 21/A,

Vasanth Nagar Main Rd, Dharma Reddy Colony Phase II,

Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, Kukatpally,

Hyderabad, Telangana 500072



About Dr Hari Kiran Chekuri

Qualifications: MBBS, MS – General Surgery, MCh – Plastic Surgery

Dr Harikiran Chekuri is a leading plastic surgeon who is synonymous with image-enhancing plastic surgeries for men and women. He also performs the latest hair transplant procedures at his Redefine Clinics in three different locations in Hyderabad: Kutkatpally, Gachibowli, and Kothapet. Each clinic has state-of-the-art facilities and technology and trained staff to serve the customers with proper attention and care.

He received a Gold Medal in Plastic Surgery from NTR University of Health Sciences and a Paul Harris Fellow from the Rotary Club of Hyderabad North, Vaidya Siromani, in 2015. His Redefine Clinic has been recognises as India's No.1 Plastic Surgery Center Award - Times of India Health Survey 2019.

He is acclaimed for his noteworthy aesthetic and reconstruction surgeries for gynecomastia, Waist Contouring, Tummy Tuck, Buttock Augmentation, Rhinoplasty, Breast Lift, and Breast Reduction.

