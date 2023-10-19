Official Statement: Saurabh Chandrakar Clarifies Misinformation Surrounding Wedding Expenses and Other Allegat

Mr. Chandrakar emphasizes that he is not associated with the alleged extravagant expenses reported by certain sources.

11 October 2023, Delhi, India — In light of recent sensationalized media reports surrounding the Mahadev Online betting app case, Mr. Saurabh Chandrakar, an entrepreneur hailing from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, finds it imperative to address the glaring misinformation and unfounded accusations that have surfaced. As a dedicated businessmen with an unblemished record, Mr. Chandrakar has been taken aback by the baseless claims regarding his alleged involvement in illicit activities.

Contrary to the sensationalized reports, Mr. Chandrakar vehemently asserts that the entire wedding ceremony, costing around AED 10 million, was entirely financed through his internal accruals and savings, with well-documented records substantiating the sources of his income. He maintains meticulous records detailing how his income was earned. The circulating news suggesting a payment of INR 200 Crores in cash raises incredulity. Mr. Chandrakar questions the feasibility of such an enormous cash transaction, emphasizing the lack of practicality in such claims. The financial aspects of the event were overseen by professional event managers, and no cash transactions were involved at any stage of the planning or execution. Documents and financial records are available to substantiate these facts, providing clear evidence that dispels any notions of impropriety.

Mr. Chandrakar emphasizes that he is not associated with the alleged extravagant expenses reported by certain sources. Specifically, he clarifies that no cash payments were made for the wedding. Any insinuation otherwise is purely speculative and unfounded.

The mention of celebrities attending the event is also grossly exaggerated. Regarding the presence of celebrities at the event, Mr. Chandrakar affirms that they were engaged through an event management company, which facilitated their attendance at the wedding. These artists were hired by the company exclusively for their participation in the event. There were no direct financial transactions between Mr. Chandrakar and the celebrities; all payments were processed through the event management company through banking channels in complete transparency.

It is imperative to clarify that Mr. Chandrakar has absolutely no association with the Mahadev App or its operations. The accusations labelling him as the "Founder/Promoter/Director" of the Mahadev App lack any credible evidence and are unequivocally false. Additionally, claims regarding his involvement in 60 illicit offshore gambling platforms are baseless and entirely lacking substantiation.

Mr. Chandrakar vehemently denies any connections with D-Gang or Dawood Ibrahim. These allegations are purely rumours and have no basis whatsoever; they are nothing more than a figment of imagination. It is astonishing to see such linkups with terrorists with whom he has never met or contacted.

Furthermore, there are no operations in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, or Nepal associated with him. These claims are entirely false and defamatory, lacking any shred of truth. It is crucial to emphasize that Mr. Chandrakar has never travelled to these countries, and any assertions of his participation in illicit activities in these regions are entirely false and defamatory.

Mr. Chandrakar earnestly urges media channels to cease spreading unfounded rumors and sensationalized stories that not only damage his reputation but also erode public trust in responsible journalism.



