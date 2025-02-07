Netball and Handball at the 38th National Games set to start from February 7

The netball matches will take place at Kanchanjunga Hall in Maharana Pratap Sports Complex, Dehradun, while the handball matches will be held at Shivalik Hall in Rudrapur.

The 38th National Games will witness the commencement of netball and handball competitions from February 7. Teams from various states across India will compete to showcase their talent and strength in these events. The netball matches will take place at Kanchanjunga Hall in Maharana Pratap Sports Complex, Dehradun, while the handball matches will be held at Shivalik Hall in Rudrapur.

Netball

The netball competition will be held from February 7 to February 13, featuring teams in both men's and women's categories. The men’s category will see participation from Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, in the women’s category, teams from Assam, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttarakhand will compete to display their skills.

Handball

The handball tournament, set to take place in Rudrapur, will run from February 7 to February 11. In the men's category, teams from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Services, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will battle for the title. On the other hand, the women’s category will feature teams from Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

There is a tremendous buzz among players and sports enthusiasts for these competitions. Organizers have completed all preparations, and sports lovers in Uttarakhand are eagerly looking forward to witnessing these thrilling encounters.

