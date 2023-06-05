Nepal Prime Minister Pushp Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' gets warm welcome in Indore

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that India and Nepal are very ancient nations. India and Nepal may be two bodies but culturally they are one. The cultural splendour, civilization and rituals of both are the same.

Bhopal : June 2 2023

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan accorded warm welcome to the Prime Minister of Nepal Shri Pushp Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and the delegation accompanying him at Indore airport today. Overwhelmed by the cordial behaviour of CM Shri Chouhan, Prime Minister of Nepal Shri Prachanda said that it does not seem that he has met him for the first time. Along with Prime Minister Prachanda, other guests included Ms. Ganga Dahal, Nepal's Foreign Minister Shri Narayan Prakash Sod and other ministers and senior officials.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that India and Nepal are very ancient nations. India and Nepal may be two bodies but culturally they are one. The cultural splendour, civilization and rituals of both are the same. The CM said that the relations between India and Nepal will be further strengthened in the days to come.



Emotional welcome with the presentation of Bhagoriya, Gangaur, Kathak and beating of drums



The cultural scenario of Madhya Pradesh was displayed on the arrival of the Prime Minister of Nepal Shri Prachanda in Indore. The Gangaur of Nimar, accompanied by the exuberant dance of Bhagoriya, was presented to welcome the guests. A 50-member team of the youth of "Shree Swar Dhwaj Pathak", Indore welcomed the Prime Minister Shri Prachanda while making announcements with drums and saffron flags. Kathak dance was presented by the girls in the reception.



Meeting with people's representatives

Prime Minister Shri Prachanda also met public representatives at the VIP lounge of Indore airport and also tasted Poha and Samosa of Indore. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed him about the specialties of Indore. CM Shri Chouhan met the citizens of Nepali origin present in the airport premises after the departure of Prime Minister Shri Prachanda to Ujjain and appreciated their performance by meeting various groups that came to give cultural presentations.



Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silawat, Tourism and Culture Minister Ms. Usha Thakur, MP Shri Shankar Lalwani, Rajya Sabha MP Ms. Kavita Patidar, Mayor Shri Pushyamitra Bhargava, Chairman of Indore Development Authority Shri Jaipal Singh Chavda, MLAs Smt. Malini Gaur, Shri Ramesh Mendola and Shri Mahendra Hardia, Shri Sudarshan Gupta, Shri Gaurav Randive and citizens welcomed the guests.

