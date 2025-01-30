MP Raghav Chadha’s Powerful Appeal at Rohtas Nagar Rally: "Press the jhadu Button, Save ₹25,000 Every Month!"



*Press Release*

*Office of MP Raghav Chadha*

*MP Raghav Chadha observed two minutes of silence and expressed condolences for the victims of the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh tragedy.*

*Raghav Chadha said – Under the AAP government, the speed of development is 500 times faster than in other governments.*

*In the public meeting, Chadha stated – Free electricity, bus travel, education, and healthcare services are not freebies but the people's rights under the welfare model*

*He urged people to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and save up to Rs 25,000 per year through AAP’s welfare schemes.*

*January 29, 2025:*

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha addressed a massive public gathering in Rohtas Nagar in support of AAP candidate Sarita Singh. The rally began with Chadha urging the crowd to observe two minutes of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the unfortunate tragedy at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. He stated, "It is our collective responsibility to express condolences to the bereaved families and extend all possible help." The entire gathering stood in silence, mourning the departed souls.

Massive Public Support for AAP in Rohtas Nagar

The public meeting witnessed overwhelming support from AAP workers and local residents. The entire area echoed with slogans of "Bring jhadu, bring change." During Chadha’s passionate speech, the crowd responded with great enthusiasm and applause.

This Election is Not Just a Contest, But a Wave of Change

Chadha emphasized that this election is not just a political battle but a historic opportunity for the people of Rohtas Nagar to bring real change. He urged voters to evaluate which representative truly worked for their welfare over the past five years.

He reminded the people that they had previously elected Sarita Singh as their MLA, who delivered on her promises. In contrast, he questioned the performance of the current MLA over the past five years. "Now, it’s up to you to decide who was the better leader and under whose governance your constituency truly progressed," he stated.

Kejriwal Government vs. Other Governments

Chadha asserted that whenever Arvind Kejriwal’s government is in power, and the MLA is from AAP, the speed of development increases 500 times. He challenged the people to ask themselves why progress stalled when another party’s MLA was in charge.

Purpose of Entering Politics

He highlighted that AAP leaders come from middle-class, educated backgrounds and entered politics not for power but to reform governance. "We formed this party to change the direction of politics. Our goal is not just to gain power but to serve the people. We are not here for seats; we are here to offer an honest political alternative," he declared.

"This is Not Freebies, But Public Welfare"

Attacking GST policies, Chadha pointed out that if a person earns ₹100 a year, they end up paying ₹50-₹60 as various taxes to the central government. "But what does the central government give in return? Nothing. It is the government's duty to provide essential services with the taxes collected from the people."

He accused the BJP and other parties of misleading the public by calling AAP’s welfare model a "freebie." He questioned, "Had Arvind Kejriwal not come to power, would the people of Delhi have received free electricity, free bus travel for women, quality education, and other benefits?"

Chadha emphasized that AAP is not just providing basic services but also transforming Delhi into the most developed city in the country.

AAP Confident of a Landslide Victory

Chadha expressed confidence that AAP will win over 62 seats in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. He stated that the enthusiasm and love of the people indicate that Delhi will once again vote for the "jhadu" and wipe out corruption.

Sarita Singh – A Strong Candidate

He described Sarita Singh as a strong candidate who has been with AAP since its inception and has witnessed its struggles and successes. He urged voters to support her and vote for the "jhadu" symbol.

"Press the jhadu Button, Save ₹25,000"

Chadha explained that AAP’s policies help every family save at least ₹25,000 monthly. "Press the jhadu button and save ₹25,000. Anyone who wants to save this amount should vote for AAP," he said.

He urged people to choose a government that works for them and secures their children's future, rather than one that merely makes empty promises. "Delhi residents must make a well-thought-out decision once again – do they want development, or do they want to go back to the old ways?"

