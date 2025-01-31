MP Raghav Chadha Gets Grand Welcome in Rajendra Nagar, Gets Emotional, Calls His Birthplace and Workplace

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha led a massive roadshow in the Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency on Friday, seeking support for party candidate Durgesh Pathak.

MP Raghav Chadha Gets Grand Welcome in Rajendra Nagar, Gets Emotional, Calls His Birthplace and Workplace, Seeks Blessings for AAP's Victory
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Jan 31, 2025, 9:43 PM IST

- *Massive public welcome for MP Raghav Chadha during his roadshow in Rajendra Nagar, chants of ‘Kejriwal will return’ echo in the streets.*

- *Roadshow conducted in support of AAP candidate and sitting MLA Durgesh Pathak.*

- *Raghav Chadha said, 'Rajendra Nagar is my birthplace and my workplace, and it's my privilege to have the opportunity to come back here again.'*

- *Raghav Chadha touched the feet of elderly supporters to seek their blessings for victory, showcasing his deep bond with the people.*

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha led a massive roadshow in the Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency on Friday, seeking support for party candidate Durgesh Pathak. The event witnessed an overwhelming response filled with energy and enthusiasm. Raghav Chadha reminded the people that this was the very seat where he once served as an MLA, and this time, he was seeking their votes for Durgesh Pathak.

*Huge Crowd in Rajendra Nagar, people showered flowers at Every Turn*

MP Raghav Chadha Gets Grand Welcome in Rajendra Nagar, Gets Emotional, Calls His Birthplace and Workplace, Seeks Blessings for AAP's Victory

On Friday, the streets of Rajendra Nagar Assembly were flooded with AAP flags and echoes of party slogans. Thousands of people gathered to greet MP Raghav Chadha, showering him with flower petals and chanting slogans in support of party. The atmosphere was electric as Chadha warmly interacted with the people, touching the feet of elderly residents to seek their blessings for victory. 

Raghav Chadha expressed his deep connection to Rajendra Nagar, stating it's his birthplace, workplace, and a place he's fortunate to return to. He acknowledged the constituency for giving him the opportunity to serve as a legislator. Today, I am here to seek votes for Durgesh Pathak. When the 2025 Assembly election results come out, this seat will be our first victory."

Chadha is now seeking votes for AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak and confidently predicted that Rajendra Nagar will be their first win in the 2025 assembly elections.

*Appeal to Voters – "Vote for Delhi’s Development"*

MP Raghav Chadha Gets Grand Welcome in Rajendra Nagar, Gets Emotional, Calls His Birthplace and Workplace, Seeks Blessings for AAP's Victory

During his speech, Raghav Chadha highlighted AAP’s transformative work in education, healthcare, electricity, water, and transport, emphasizing that these achievements were possible only because the people of Delhi gave Kejriwal’s government a full majority. He pointed out that while AAP worked for real progress, other parties merely made promises without delivering results. Urging the voters, he said, "If you want to continue Delhi’s progress, support Durgesh Pathak."

He praised Durgesh Pathak as a strong leader who has been with AAP since its inception, saying, "Durgesh Pathak is a grassroots leader who has always stood by the people. I assure you that Rajendra Nagar will get a dedicated MLA who will work tirelessly for its residents. We are committed to delivering better facilities to every household and taking this progress even further."

AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak expressed his excitement over the overwhelming public response, stating, "MP Raghav Chadha’s presence has doubled our enthusiasm. The massive turnout on the streets of Rajendra Nagar shows the love and trust of the people. We are confident of victory."

*"AAP’s Model is Not Freebies, But a People’s Model"*

MP Raghav Chadha Gets Grand Welcome in Rajendra Nagar, Gets Emotional, Calls His Birthplace and Workplace, Seeks Blessings for AAP's Victory

Listing AAP’s achievements, Raghav Chadha asserted that the party does not seek votes based on caste or religion but on real work. He said, "AAP’s model is not about freebies; it is a people-centric model. Everything we provide is funded by taxpayers for their own benefit. We have improved government schools, built Mohalla Clinics, provided free bus travel for women, and ensured 24-hour electricity. This was all possible because the people of Delhi trusted us."

*"Press the Jhaadu Button, Take Delhi Forward"*

MP Raghav Chadha Gets Grand Welcome in Rajendra Nagar, Gets Emotional, Calls His Birthplace and Workplace, Seeks Blessings for AAP's Victory

MP Raghav Chadha urged voters to ensure a landslide victory for AAP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. He said that if AAP returns to power, Delhi will witness even greater development in the next five years. He appealed to the people, "Press the ‘Jhaadu’ button and take Delhi forward. Those who believe in development politics stand with AAP. This time, the people of Delhi will once again elect AAP with more than 62 seats."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Managing Multiple FASTags for Fleet Owners: A Smart Approach

Managing Multiple FASTags for Fleet Owners: A Smart Approach

How to Verify the Status of Car Insurance on the Parivahan Portal

How to Verify the Status of Car Insurance on the Parivahan Portal

The Rise of Instant Personal Loan Apps: A Modern Solution for Quick Financial Needs

The Rise of Instant Personal Loan Apps: A Modern Solution for Quick Financial Needs

Card UPI Payment: The Next Step in Seamless Digital Transactions

Card UPI Payment: The Next Step in Seamless Digital Transactions

A Night to Remember: Celebrating Health and Wellness with Record Holder Dr. Pratyaksha

A Night to Remember: Celebrating Health and Wellness with Record Holder Dr. Pratyaksha

Recent Stories

IRB Infra to Tata Power: Top 10 RICH stocks to watch on India's Budget Day

IRB Infra to Tata Power: Top 10 stocks to watch on India's Budget Day

AbbVie Stock Nears 3-Month High on Q4 Beat As Immunology Growth Eases Humira Slump: Retail Mood Brightens

AbbVie Stock Nears 3-Month High on Q4 Beat As Immunology Growth Eases Humira Slump: Retail Mood Brightens

Fed’s Preferred Gauge Of Inflation Aligns With Expectations In December: Question Is When Will It Reach Central Bank’s Target

Fed’s Preferred Gauge Of Inflation Aligns With Expectations In December: Question Is When Will It Reach Central Bank’s Target

THIS is the country where GOLD is CHEAPEST in the World; It is not USA or Dubai ATG

THIS is the country where GOLD is CHEAPEST in the World; It is not USA or Dubai

Squid Game to Strong Girl Nam-soon: 5 Trending Korean Dramas you must-watch on Netflix NTI

Squid Game to Strong Girl Nam-soon: 5 Trending Korean Dramas you must-watch on Netflix

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon