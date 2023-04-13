Madhya Pradesh is a silent achiever in large number of appointments of teachers: PM Shri Modi

Now teachers will start getting 100 percent amount of salary in the second year itself. After 70 per cent amount in the first year, there was a long wait to get 100 per cent. Now this process will be completed in one year.

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while taking an important decision in the interest of teachers today, announced that the previous government had passed an order to wait for several years to pay full salary to teachers, which was wrong. It will be changed and implemented afresh. Now teachers will start getting 100 percent amount of salary in the second year itself. After 70 per cent amount in the first year, there was a long wait to get 100 per cent. Now this process will be completed in one year. For this teachers will not have to wait for 4 years. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the training programme of newly appointed teachers at Chief Minister’s residence today.

Appointment of 22 thousand teachers is a silent penance: Prime Minister Shri Modi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his video message sent for the programme said that the new education policy lays emphasis on promotion of Indian values. Teachers have been recruited extensively in Madhya Pradesh. This year 22 thousand teachers have been appointed. Congratulating all these teachers, Prime Minister Shri Modi said that it is significant that almost half of these teachers have been appointed in schools in tribal-dominated areas. The children of rural areas will get maximum benefit from their appointment. Our future generation will get benefited. Madhya Pradesh government has set a target of filling more than one lakh vacant posts this year, which is a matter of happiness. There is a target of appointing 60 thousand teachers by the end of this year. The result of these efforts is that Madhya Pradesh has jumped from 17th place to 5th place in the country in the Shiksha Survey. This is a big achievement of Madhya Pradesh in terms of quality of education. Madhya Pradesh achieved this feat without making noise. It takes dedication to do this kind of work. Without this, it would not have been possible. In a way it is a gesture of silent penance. This is possible with devotion towards education.

Prime Minister Shri Modi congratulated the students of Madhya Pradesh, all the teachers and the Government of Madhya Pradesh for this silent penance. He said that if you look at the life of the last few years, you will find that the people who have made the most impact in your life must be your mother and your teachers. Similarly, you also have to make a place in the hearts of your students. Your education will improve not only the present but also the future of the country. The education given by you should also transform the society. Congratulating the Madhya Pradesh government again for the work of appointing teachers in large numbers, the Prime Minister described this work as a unique initiative. Mentioning the important contribution of teachers in giving education to the students, he called upon the teachers to not only to impart education but also not let the student inside you die.

New employment opportunities in many sectors

Prime Minister Shri Modi said that in the Amrit Kaal of Independence, work is being done in the country by keeping big goals and new resolutions on priority. Today, new employment opportunities are being created in every field. The fast pace at which infrastructure building is taking place in different areas today, new possibilities of employment are also being created. Prime Minister Shri Modi said that Vande Bharat trains have been started from many places in the country. Businessmen and common people have been facilitated with these trains. Along with this, tourism development is getting a boost. Local products are reaching far and wide through schemes like One Station One Product and One District-One Product. Mudra Yojana has also been of great help to those people who were very weak financially. The changes made by the government at the policy level have also created many employment opportunities in the startup sector of India. The government also lays special emphasis on skill development to promote employment and self-employment. Skill Development Centers have been opened in the country to provide training to the youth under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Decision has been taken in this year’s budget to open 30 Skill India International Centers. In these, youth will be trained through new age technology. Through the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, initiative was taken to provide training to small artisans and also to link them with MSMEs.

Teachers have the responsibility of building future generation: CM Shri Chouhan

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that today is an unforgettable day. The correct name of a teacher is Guru. All the teachers present here are gurus. From Guru Vashishtha and Guru Dronacharya, there were many famous gurus. If someone becomes a teacher with a sense of job, then it is important from the point of view of employment, which is also necessary, but the work of a teacher is to work with a mission sense beyond the profession. CM Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a visionary leader. Due to his determination, a consensually agreed education policy-2020 has come to India. Education arrangements are being made under this only. School Education and Tribal Affairs Department of Madhya Pradesh deserve congratulations for implementing the new education policy well. Madhya Pradesh has come from number 17 to number 5 in the national survey. This is the outcome of the hard work of both the departments. Teachers have the responsibility of building the future generation. More than 22 thousand teachers have been appointed this year. All of them are welcome and it is also expected that the newly appointed teachers should fulfill the responsibility of building the future generation. Being a teacher is not just a job, it is also a task to build the society.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the teachers that if you want to change the children in a positive direction, then you have to change yourself first. Citing the example of different attitudes of three persons engaged in the construction of a temple, the Chief Minister said that the best approach is to act with the thought that we have got an auspicious opportunity or a good opportunity to do this work. I will do my best to contribute. CM Shri Chouhan said that children are like lumps of clay, teachers can make them as they want. If we resolve to become a guru for ourselves, then we will make the biggest contribution in making children, making Madhya Pradesh and making India. You can build a new Madhya Pradesh and a new India. We can teach only by conduct, not just by speech. With the making of children of good character, India will be built and stand up. CM Shri Chouhan referred to the statement of Swami Vivekananda that education makes a person a human being. Shankaracharya ji had also said that education is useful in giving the right direction in this world as well as after that. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there are three main objectives of education – to impart knowledge, skills and values of citizenship to the students.

Prepare such children who change the world

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that he himself has been in the role of a teacher. Lessons of Ladli Bahna Yojana are being taught nowadays at different places of the state. He told that after MA in Philosophy in college, he was also associated with teaching work for a short time. Prior to this, in his childhood, in Jait village, he had made the identity of a speaker by explaining and clarifying the meaning of Ramayana's verses. This was the result of the guidance received from the Guru in the village school. CM Shri Chouhan also mentioned about making Madhya Pradesh anthem which is inspirational for all the citizens. The Chief Minister said that considering the average tenure of a teacher to be 30 years, then we should consider that by becoming better Guru to prepare such children who can change the world. If the role of teachers is meaningful then the society also respects the teachers and holds them in high esteem.

Contribution of teachers of Bhairunda mentioned, also remembered the teacher of the village

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the teachers of Bhairunda (Nasrullaganj) supported the children by making the classes smart classes with their own funds. This is a unique example of social contribution of teachers. CM Shri Chouhan also made special mention of the guidance given by his primary teacher Shri Ratan Chand Jain.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and other guests inaugurated the training programme for newly appointed teachers. The programme began with the Madhya Pradesh anthem. CM Shri Chouhan handed over appointment congratulatory letters to some teachers posted in various districts as a token. These teachers include Sushri Shefali Gurjar district Sehore, Shri Shubham Gupta district Narmadapuram, Shri Hukum Chand Rathore district Rajgarh, Shri Rajesh Ghote district Betul, Sushri Mamta Goyal district Dewas and Shri Anand Meena district Dewas.

Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel and Minister of State for School Education (Independent Charge) Shri Inder Singh Parmar joined virtually. Tribal Affairs Minister Sushri Meena Singh delivered the opening address. Chairman of Yoga Commission Shri Ved Prakash Sharma, Chairman of Text-Book Corporation Shri Shailendra Baruah, President of Maharishi Patanjali Institute Shri Bharat Das Bairagi, President of Yoga Institute Sushri Pushpanjali Sharma, Principal Secretary School Education Smt. Rashmi Arun Shami, Principal Secretary Tribal Affairs Smt. Pallavi Jain Govil, Commissioner Public Instruction Smt. Anubha Srivastava and other officers were present.