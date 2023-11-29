Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    How to Remove Background From Pixlr

    Whether you're a graphic designer, social media enthusiast, or simply someone looking to enhance their photos, the process of background removal can elevate your visuals to a professional level.

    How to Remove Background From Pixlr
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    In the realm of online photo editing, Pixlr stands out as a versatile and user-friendly tool, offering a range of features for enhancing and refining your images. One common and powerful task users often seek is the ability to remove backgrounds effortlessly. Whether you're a graphic designer, social media enthusiast, or simply someone looking to enhance their photos, the process of background removal can elevate your visuals to a professional level.

    This comprehensive guide will walk you through the step-by-step process of removing backgrounds using Pixlr, unlocking the tool's potential for creating stunning, polished images. Additionally, we'll explore alternative methods to achieve background-free photos and provide insights into downloading your edited images without backgrounds. Let's delve into the world of Pixlr and discover how easy and effective background removal can be for your creative projects.

    What is Pixlr

    Pixlr is a robust online photo editing platform that has gained immense popularity for its user-friendly interface and powerful editing capabilities. Developed by Autodesk, Pixlr caters to both casual users and professionals seeking a versatile tool for image manipulation.

    This cloud-based application offers a range of features, including filters, overlays, and advanced editing options, making it a go-to choice for those who want to enhance their photos without the need for complex software. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced designer, Pixlr provides an accessible platform to express your creativity through visual storytelling.

    As we delve into the realm of Pixlr, we'll specifically focus on one of its essential features – removing backgrounds from images. This guide will unravel the steps, techniques, and tips to make background removal a seamless and enjoyable part of your photo editing experience with Pixlr.

    How to Remove Background in Pixlr 

    Pixlr, the versatile online photo editing tool, empowers users to transform their images with ease. If you're wondering how to remove a background in Pixlr, you're in the right place. Whether it's for a professional project or a creative endeavor, mastering background removal can elevate your images to a whole new level.

    Steps to Remove Background in Pixlr:

    Access Pixlr Editor:

    Open Pixlr Editor in your web browser. If you're new to Pixlr, you can choose between Pixlr X for quick edits or Pixlr E for more advanced features. For background removal, Pixlr E is recommended.

    Upload Your Image:

    Once in Pixlr E, upload the image from which you want to remove the background. Use the "Open Image" option to import your picture into the editor.

    Select the Background Eraser Tool:

    On the left toolbar, you'll find various tools. Choose the "Magic Wand" or "Lasso" tool to select the background. Adjust the tool settings to suit your image.

    Delete or Mask the Background:

    After selecting the background, press the "Delete" key to remove it. Alternatively, use the "Layer" menu to create a mask, allowing you to refine the background removal.

    Fine-Tune and Save:

    Fine-tune your selection using the eraser or brush tools. Zoom in to handle intricate details. Once satisfied, save your image in the desired format.

    Pixlr's intuitive interface and powerful tools make background removal accessible to users of all skill levels. Dive into the world of Pixlr and give your images a professional touch by seamlessly removing backgrounds.

    Erase.bg: Effortless Background Removal – Your Pixlr Alternative

    Looking for a Pixlr alternative that specializes in seamless background removal? Erase.bg steps into the spotlight as the go-to solution. While Pixlr offers a comprehensive suite of photo editing tools, Erase.bg takes a focused approach, excelling specifically in background removal. Let's explore how Erase.bg simplifies the process, allowing you to create stunning images without the hassle.

    How to Use Erase.bg:

    Visit Erase.bg:

    Head to the Erase.bg website to get started. The user-friendly interface ensures a smooth experience, even for those new to background removal.

    Upload Your Image:

    Click on the "Upload Image" button and select the image you want to edit. Erase.bg supports various file formats, making it a versatile choice for your editing needs.

    Let AI Work Its Magic:

    Erase.bg leverages advanced AI technology to automatically detect and remove the background. Watch as the tool intelligently identifies the subject, delivering precise results in a matter of seconds.

    Refine if Needed:

    Preview the edited image and, if necessary, use the manual editing tools to refine the result. Fine-tune areas that require attention, ensuring a flawless cutout.

    Download Your Image:

    Once satisfied with the outcome, hit the download button. Erase.bg provides your image with a transparent background, ready to be incorporated into your projects.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 2:04 PM IST
