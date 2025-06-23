What makes GetVarsity’s programs stand out is their alignment with international standards.

As thousands of young Indians fall into the trap of unrecognised institutes offering hollow diplomas and fake job promises, GetVarsity Assessment Private Limited is emerging as a beacon of trust and authenticity in the skill education landscape. With affiliations to the Institution of Industrial Research and Development Confederation (IIRDC), NCVET AB (National Council for Vocational Education and Training) and formal recognition under the Skill India ecosystem, GetVarsity is redefining vocational training with a focus on transparency, credibility, and global alignment.

In contrast to the mushrooming of unreliable training centres across India, GetVarsity delivers education that stands the test of both national and international scrutiny. All certifications are aligned with the National Credit Framework (NCrF), National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), and the National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF)—ensuring that every learner receives a qualification that is both respected and recognised.

A Globally Aligned Skill Certification Model

What makes GetVarsity’s programs stand out is their alignment with international standards. These frameworks mirror those adopted across Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas, making their certifications globally relevant and cross-border compatible. This means students not only gain a strong footing in India’s job market but are also better prepared for opportunities abroad.

UAE and Gulf Nations Reinforce Credibility

With countries like the United Arab Emirates now mandating the verification of foreign qualifications under national frameworks—led by the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR)—GetVarsity’s IIRDC-certified courses are gaining rapid international recognition. As Oman, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf nations move to adopt similar models, GetVarsity stands out for its future-ready credentials.

Combating the Rise of Fake Institutes

The Indian education sector is witnessing a troubling rise in fake institutions claiming “government recognition” without any real validation. Many such institutes issue certificates that are not listed on DigiLocker, lack Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) linkage, and do not comply with NSQF guidelines. In contrast, GetVarsity ensures every IIRDC-issued certificate is fully digital, traceable, and verifiable—uploaded on DigiLocker, integrated with ABC, and validated via the official Skill India portal.

For students pursuing careers in food safety and quality management, GetVarsity also offers internationally recognised programs in partnership with TÜV SÜD Germany—a globally respected 150 years old authority in Food sector quality assurance.

More Than a Certificate—A Career Launchpad

GetVarsity’s IIRDC-certified programs offer more than just credentials—they open doors to long-term academic and professional success. With stackable NCrF credit points, students can transition seamlessly into UGC-recognised institutions for further education. These qualifications are industry-approved, visa-ready, and widely accepted across sectors such as healthcare, retail, logistics, and manufacturing—especially in the GCC nations, UK, and Australia.

Courses also include hands-on training, AI-enabled learning tools, soft skills development, and live projects, making graduates job-ready from day one.

Why Informed Choices Matter

Before enrolling anywhere, students should ask a few crucial questions:

Is the certificate available on DigiLocker?

Is it approved by recognised bodies like IIRDC, NCVET, or Skill India?

Does it align with NCrF, NSQF, or IIRDC NHEQF?

Does the program offer real-world training or internships?

If the answer is no, students risk wasting time, money, and their future.

A Name You Can Trust

In a landscape full of empty promises, GetVarsity offers a trusted, transparent, and transformative pathway to success. Whether your dream is to work in India or abroad, GetVarsity ensures your education is valid, valuable, and verifiable.