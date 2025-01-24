First time joint press of states and Union in WEF

We are in Davos at a very important juncture in our global geopolitical and geo economic scenario. Despite all the disruption and all the issues the world is facing, India has emerged as a very trusted country which respects IP rights, a country where democracy is vibrant.

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw’s

- On Team India and Indian pavilion: “This is a special occasion for all of us. Our Prime Minister guided us to have an integrated pavilion. Therefore, this time the entire India team is present here as one team. The India pavilion is fully integrated with all the states' pavilions.

We are in Davos at a very important juncture in our global geopolitical and geo economic scenario. Despite all the disruption and all the issues the world is facing, India has emerged as a very trusted country which respects IP rights, a country where democracy is vibrant. We have clearly demonstrated to the world that under all circumstances, this is the country which believes in peace, growth for everybody and inclusive development.”

- On question related to Free Trade agreement with Switzerland: “Switzerland and India have been very important strategic partners for many decades. We have a relationship of trust. We share so many common values, the values of democracy, mutual trust, and peace. The free trade agreement that we have signed is in a sense progression of those sentiments and values. We believe that in many we can have a win-win relationship. We see very good scope in multiple sectors whether it is technology, startup, food processing, tourism, skill development, or education.

Many of MoUs which have been signed by various honorable Ministers and Chief Ministers from States as well as from the Government of India are a reflection of that.”

- On a question related to impact on the Indian economy under the Trump administration: “Our relationship with the USA has evolved over the last 10 years in a very mature way. We are co-developing many technologies. We are co-creating many products. We have taken up many joint research programs and we are part of the QUAD where we have common interests in the security of the world. We have many common geostrategic interests and we believe that this transition which has happened in the US will be very important for the entire world. It will also be very important for India. We believe that the relationship of trust between the US and India will really help the growth of both the countries whether it is in the technology economy and many other sectors.”

- On question related to sectors where investors are most interested to invest in India: “Investors are interested in multiple sectors e.g. in technology - semiconductors, AI, Electronics manufacturing, research, design, GCCs. We can club all these under technology umbrella. Apart from that, many other sectors like skilling, aviation, food processing, tourism, ocean (fishing), energy are also very important for investors.”

- On European investment in India: “Regarding the number of investment proposals that we have, we will be collating all the proposals which have come so far, but the numbers are very big. I can say with confidence that the world is looking at India as a destination for co-creation of technology, developing new applications, for domestic demand. The world is looking at India as a hub for global production.

- On European trade tension with China: “Our PM has given us a very clear thought that we should develop our relationships with the world on the basis of trust. Trust comes with a lot of effort. It requires tremendous hard work, transparency and a period of understanding each other. We believe that our relationship with the EU today is totally based on trust, that is what is going to help us more.

We don't think in binaries. We believe in ‘and’ rather than ‘or’.

So we believe that our design capabilities and the high quality talent pool, and the way our PM has given us a very steady policy regime will give us good results. We believe in win-win for the EU and India in every sector we collaborate.”

- On a question related to representation of India as ‘One’ in next Davos: “We have very senior leaders here in this meeting and people who have had so much experience. They have seen the world from so many different perspectives. When all of us are together from different political parties, from different regions, different languages, the diversity that we represent here we also represent the unity within this entire diverse group. Our purpose is common. Going forward, we will work as a team and we will have multiple discussions among ourselves.

Shri N Chandrababu Naidu’s quotes

- On ‘Team India’: “For the very first time, I am seeing team India at one place talking in one voice. I am appealing to all Indians, this is the first time I am seeing well received by Davos and also a well recognised Indian delegation.”

- “India is moving very fast, even Bloomberg estimates that by 2028 in terms of incremental GDP growth, India will be number one and unstoppable from then onwards. We will grow at the fastest growth rate. We will be able to provide stability and democratically everyone is now believing in Viksit Bharat and they are working towards that. The Govt. of India has laid very strong Principles.”

- “India believes in Environmental sustainability i.e. Paris Agreement. We are going to add 500 GW capacity in renewable energy. I am very happy that all states are competing for this. Andhra Pradesh is going to add 165 GW capacity of renewable energy and Mr Fadanvis is going to add much more. Telangana Govt is also going to add in a big way.”

- “Here we may be different political parties, but we are all one when we come to Davos - ‘India first, our people first’ is our slogan. Davos is centred around - environmental sustainability, technology and Deep tech and how to implement it in all works of life. It may be health, it may be agriculture & other areas and also how to develop Human Development. I am appealing to all of you, India is well positioned as of now. Economic reforms, right time adoption of technology, demographic dividend, stable growth rate, and also strong policies. India brand is very strong under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji.”

- “This afternoon we had an India dialogue with all the Chief Ministers. We have given the right message to the people. At the same time, Ashwini ji also is coordinating very well. It is a good thing, at least we all have to tell the people what we are going to do. We are all working on how to attract investment, how to learn things, how the world is moving. Everything we understood and accordingly we are going to plan for the future. I appreciate the Hon'ble Prime Minister for sending the best central team. Earlier only one or two ministers used to come but this time a personally selected team has come to Davos to present India.”

- On question related to sectors where investors are most interested to invest in India: “You are seeing today the world is watching and also they are looking after India. There are so many areas and opportunities are also abundant. For renewable energy and green hydrogen India is going to become a hub for that. That is the contribution from India's side for the global community. If you see today almost all tech company CEOs are from Indian origin. India is well positioned in two three aspects - one is the first mover advantage and technology is everything. Today, technology is integrated into everything, economic activity and day-to-day life. Secondly Indians are having an advantage of demography. Indians are providing services to the global community and also if you see Indians are the most acceptable community globally. If you go to any country, they are most acceptable. These are all various advantages India is having. This team itself is a reflection of that. Just now I spoke to World economic Forum founder Professor Squab, he was very happy about Indian participation and he especially conveyed his greetings to the Hon’ble prime minister and also for all of us that is the respect we are commanding. Once respect is commanded, automatically development takes place and investment will come. Golden era for India as started. This meeting is an indication for that under Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji.”

- On question related to representation of India as ‘One’ in next Davos:

* India brand is very strong compared to 10 years before. The India brand is very strong year by year and it will strengthen further. Whenever our growth rate will increase, we will be respected further. If you see here, different states, different political parties, but we are all one single voice - ‘India first’. Today the world is saying India is moving very fast. I told you three-four principles which are the driving force.

* Apart from all these things, leadership is important. India is driving forward because of one strong leader. India originally had a 2 percent growth rate, now we are the fifth largest economy and in the next 3-4 years we will be the third largest economy. Now in terms of Purchasing Power Parity we are at number three. By 2047, 100% will be number two or number one.

* With confidence, we have to move and our youth are prepared to take it off. Nobody in the world has any doubt. If you miss investment you will miss forever. This is an opportunity for the global Community Global Investors. I'm appealing. Choose among us, we all are performing well. Fadnavis is performing well if you go to Maharashtra or Karnataka or Telngana or Tamil Nadu.”

* “We are not taking technology from Davos; rather, we are contributing it to the global community. This highlights where we stand today. At the same time, our honorable Prime Minister has laid a strong foundation for technology, which is our greatest strength.

* Deep technology is now influencing all walks of life. If you look at Tamil Nadu, Raja has spoken about AI; from Kerala, our friends from the Communist Party have discussed development and competition.

* This reflects the spirit of collaboration. Telangana is already at an advanced stage in technology, and we all recognize the strength of technology, the strength of India, and our collective strength.

* Competition is essential—if we don’t compete, we’ll fall behind. However, we are competing while also complementing each other for nation-building under the ‘India First’ vision and the leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister.

* AI is now a reality. Today, I am proud to say that Indians have become the highest per capita income earners globally. By default, Indians will form the single largest wealth-creating community in the world. If we all work together, India will undoubtedly be number one or number two globally. To achieve this, we must compete and complement each other—there is no other way forward.”

Shri Devendra Fadnavis’s quotes

* “At Davos we could see one India and it is a great example of cooperative and competitive freedom whereby we are talking in one voice.

* At the same time we are competing for business and for showcasing the abilities of our state so that is what is contemplated in cooperative and competitive federalism.

* For us it is the forum to understand emerging technologies, to take the emerging technologies back home, to interact with different businesses to tell them we want to welcome them in our states and in our country and I think we could do it successfully here.”

* “India pavilion resonates with one India. That's absolutely a great thing and thank Ashwini jee and our Prime Minister for that.”

* “Today India is growing at the fastest pace, then we aspire to become a 5 trillion economy, to get the spot of 3rd largest economy.

* It's very important that all states grow together. There was a time when 3-4 states used to get the share of growth, now 15-17 states are competing and they are showcasing their strength and attracting investment.

* If we grow together, India is going to grow. We also got the opportunity to share the best practices with each other.”

* “All of us are working on AI, we are trying to integrate into our businesses, in our academia, in our communities.

* Lot of things we are taking back from WEF from the point of view of Maharashtra.

* We had very successful interaction with businesses and happy to announce we could do MOUs worth 16 lakh crores with big players. Around 90% MOUs will bring FDIs to our country and our states.”

