Dr Mohit Saraogi of Saraogi Hospital brings advanced gynecologic oncology treatments to patients in India

Mumbai, India - Saraogi Hospital, a leading gynaecological hospital in Mumbai, is proud to announce that Dr Mohit Saraogi, the hospital's founder and director, has been providing state-of-the-art gynecologic oncology treatments to patients in India. With his expertise and dedication to patient care, Dr Saraogi has been helping women across the country to overcome gynecologic cancers and become parents.

Gynecologic oncology is a specialized field of medicine that focuses on diagnosing and treating cancers that affect a woman's reproductive system. These cancers can include ovarian, cervical, uterine, vulvar, and vaginal cancers. With early detection and suitable treatment, women with gynecologic cancers can recover and enjoy a better survival rate.

"I am committed to providing the highest quality care to my patients with gynecologic cancers," said Dr Mohit Saraogi. "Through our comprehensive approach, we can provide patients with the best possible outcomes and help them to bear healthy children." At the Saraogi Hospital one of the leading IVF Centre in Mumbai, women facing infertility issues can proceed for special diagnostic tests and screening helpful in detecting cancer, per the doctor's advice.

To begin with, we offer the Pap smear test, the most recommended test for women above 21 years and sexually active. The Pap smear test helps in detecting cervical cancer, which is preventable. In this test, cells from the cervix, the lower, narrow end of the uterus, are collected to detect the presence of abnormal cells. Gynaecologists recommend a pap smear test if the patient is 21 years and above.

The frequency of this test is every three years, while older women can do it every five years till they reach 50 years.



At Saraogi Hospital, we offer colposcopy services that help diagnose cervical cancer in case of abnormalities detected in the Pap smear results, during the pelvic examination, if the patient has human papillomavirus, or complains of unexplained bleeding issues.



The colposcopy procedure involves using a colposcope, a highly specialized microscope through which the gynaecologist can magnify and study the uterine mouth and cavity for abnormalities related to cervical cancer.



Most gynaecologists recommend vaccination for the prevention of cervical and other cancers. Saraogi Hospital offers these vaccinations to patients who wish to stay safe from cervical, vaginal, and vulvar cancers. These vaccinations are readily available and are considered relatively safe.



Upon detection, gynaecological malignancies must be surgically removed, especially in patients suffering from ovarian, cervical, and endometrial cancers. Saraogi Hospital has on its panel excellent surgeons who have over 30 years of experience in complex gynaecological oncosurgeries and are well capable of handling such cases. The hospital also offers advanced laparoscopic surgery, which is less invasive than hysterectomy and myomectomy and promises better results and speedy recovery.



He proceeds to state, 'I advise my patients with cancer on how to preserve their fertility before commencing the cancer treatment if they desire to have children in the future. Also, I guide them on the possibilities of freezing eggs, embryos, sperm and/or reproductive tissue, making it possible for them to become biological parents in the future.



Dr Saraogi proceeds with suitable IVF treatment and associated procedures on patients who approach him for IVF treatment after receiving a clean chit from cancer. He is well versed in various essential IVF procedures such as IUI, ICSI, Sperm Donor, Egg Freezing, FET and IMSI treatments, to mention the most prominent ones.



