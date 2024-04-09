Dr. Hari Kiran Chekuri triggers an alert on increasing fake calls made in the name of FedEx to dupe people

Leading Hair Transplant Surgeon Dr. Hari Kiran Chekuri nearly saved himself from being cheated by fake FedEx agents and fraud people identifying themselves as top-ranking officials from the RBI and police department.



Dr. Harikiran is considered the best hair transplant surgeon in Hyderabad, India and is the founder of ReDefine Hair Transplant & Plastic Surgery Centre. On Friday, 5th April, 2024 during the morning hours, Dr. Chekuri received a call from an unknown number who identified himself as a FedEx agent regarding a parcel's delivery containing illegal items. Before he could respond, somebody from the supposed cyber crime department began suggesting that Dr. Chekuri should fly down to Mumbai himself or get in touch with cybercrime officials to register a complaint.

While the call was in progress, he was pressured into a Skype call as he had compromised the nation's security. They also alleged that he had a hand in a money laundering case associated with a senior minister of the Congress party. They were also aware of the doctor's multiple bank accounts. Further, they asked him to share the bank details so that they could verify the details such as account numbers, balance and so on. They restrained him through the phone from moving out and recommended he lock himself at home till they resolved the case

They sent letters from the RBI and CBI for financial verification purposes. Under pressure, Dr. Chekuri started sharing some of the bank details. Fortunately, he had the presence of mind not to proceed with any bank transfers despite increasing pressure. This single call extended beyond 4 hours, and Dr. Chekuri nearly succumbed under them mentally. They did not allow him to disconnect the call or connect with anyone else, family or third-party individuals.

Luckily, Dr. Chekuri took advantage of a slip of a moment and cut the call. Within the next minute, he managed to call his uncle in the police department and apprised him of the call. His uncle explained that it was a fraud call. These fraudsters have cheated many people. Recently, a woman was also cheated by these fraudsters.

Taking a cue from this horrifying experience, Dr. Harikiran Chekuri appeals to people to stay alert and aware of these calls. He advises them not to divulge any personal information or bank details over the phone. No bank asks for bank details, passwords, or ATM PINs over the phone. Hence, there is no question of responding or sharing them in this manner.

He advises people not to receive calls from unknown numbers. In case they receive a call, they should disconnect it immediately and report the phone number to the cybercrime cell.

Not many people follow current or trending news, hence they are unaware of such fraud calls and incidents. He advises them to be extra careful and stay alert always. Lastly, he advises people never to transfer money to unknown parties, even if they claim to be government officials. Authentic government officials do not ask for information or money in this manner. In such situations, they should always remain calm and use their presence of mind to stay safe.

Issued in the public interest by Dr. Harikiran Chekuri

