Crypto Gold Rush: These 5 Coins Are the Best to Buy Now Before They Shoot to the Moon

The concept behind decentralized gaming and metaverse solutions has made the native token DLUME the next promising pick. Let's unpack the five best new cryptos with high potential this year.

Despite the wobbling crypto prices after Trump's Inauguration, investors are looking for the best crypto to buy now for gigantic rewards this bull cycle. The bullish sentiment is building up with Bitcoin rebounding, almost hitting its $109K ATH, currently at $103K. Despite the recent correction, some special signs show that the crypto market is cyclic and, therefore, needs closer attention from investors. As various investors prepare to take advantage of this situation, we have provided a list of five coins positioned as the best crypto to buy now. The scores for Aureal One rank at the top of the list. The concept behind decentralized gaming and metaverse solutions has made the native token DLUME the next promising pick. Let's unpack the five best new cryptos with high potential this year.

5 Best Crypto To Buy Now

Aureal One (DLUME) DexBoss (DEBO) yPredict.ai (YPRED) Filecoin (FIL) Uniswap (UNI)

These cryptocurrencies have firm development potential and a fundamental structure. Whether to diversify a portfolio or leverage specific crypto trends, investing in them could be a strategic opportunity. It is prudent to invest now before the prices shoot to the moon. Continue reading to discover why each of these 5 coins is the best crypto to buy now.

Aureal One(DLUME)

Aureal One is an innovative system built specifically for game-based and metaverse operations. During this bull run, the DLUME token shows strong potential for investors.

It operates with ZK-Rollup technology to handle transactions at speedy and efficient mode. DLUME tokens provide the foundation for Aureal One by enabling all transaction activities plus rewards and system administration features. DLUME tokens currently have a presale price of $0.0005 and a projected listing price of $0.005, a 400% surge.

Click here to know more about Aureal One

Aureal One Tokenomics

Current Price: $0.0011

Listing Price: Projected at $0.005

Next Presale Price Increase: 18.2%

Total Supply: 23,364,579,865 tokens to presale.

Funds Raised: $2.71M (out of the estimated goal of $3.20M as of January 21, 2025)

Key Projects

Darklume Metaverse: They wish to brand, build, and sell their tokens in a linked and metaverse blockchain.

Clash of Tiles: Climb up the quest ladders to collect tiles and describe directions for transforming the position of digital money in the strategic game, and thousands of more games to come!

Aureal One Roadmap

Aureal One has laid out a detailed roadmap for its development and adoption:

Phase 1 (Q4 2024): Launch the presale of the Airdrop token for DLUME and BEP20 tokens on the Binance smart chain.

Phase 2 (Q1 2025): Blockchain development work begins for Aureal One.

Phase 3(Q2 2025): Outlines of the ideas for developing the Alpha release of a game called “Clash of Tiles.”

Phase 4 (Q3 2025): (Tokenomics – Total tokens swap and DLUME coin launch)

DexBoss(DEBO)

DexBoss is a multi-chain DEX that redefines decentralized trading. It wants to disrupt non-custodial trading through its fully integrated, multi-chain platform, which lists over 2000 digital assets. Leveraged trading, multiple types of orders, and complex liquidity mining solutions make complex trading instruments available to both novices and experts at DexBoss.

The presale price of DEBO starts at $0.011, while the listing price is projected to be $0.0505.

DexBoss also uses a buyback and burn mechanism that reduces the circulating supply of the DEBO tokens over time. This deflationary model increases scarcity and could result in higher token valuations as adoption increases. With its strong product-market fit and innovative features, DexBoss is among the best crypto to buy now for gigantic rewards this 2025.

DexBoss Tokenomics

Current Price: $0.011

Listing Price: $0.0505

Presale Allocation: 65% of 1.53 Billion DEBO tokens

Funds Raised: $448K as of January 21, 2025

DexBoss Roadmap

DexBoss has direction from the development of the beta platform in Q3 2025 until the fiat on and off ramp in Q4. From the liquidity farming perspective, using the mechanisms of enhanced trading instruments, these attributes define the environment suitable for the platform's long-term existence and development.

yPredict.ai(YPRED)

yPredict uses the power of Artificial Intelligence in predictive analytics to give traders a correct market signal and forecast, enabling superior decision-making. However, one wouldn’t ignore that it’s one of the most appropriate stocks for growth and, therefore, certainly qualifies as one of the best crypto to buy now. yPredict is currently trading at $0.12 and owns a market cap of $500 million, making it a promising token with AI-supported analytics.

Filecoin(FIL)

Filecoin follows an upward trajectory as one of the leading altcoins, showing vast growth patterns. It runs decentralized storage platforms via IPFS to deliver secure data handling. Filecoin introduces an innovative solution through peer-network storage that provides fast access and minimizes cloud service dependence like AWS. Filecoin excels in the Web3 space due to its solid technical base and unique position as a promising storage solution, becoming the best crypto to buy now.

Uniswap(UNI)

Uniswap leads all decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges using its automated market maker model to evolve its service. New protocol changes at Uniswap boost cross-chain functionality so users can effortlessly trade between blockchain networks.

The new features deliver lower trading costs to attract more platform users. User activity on Uniswap continues to grow because traders feel confident about its functionality, which represents a 300x investment opportunity as decentralized finance becomes more widely used.

Conclusion

Opportunities from the crypto market can be enormous in 2025. Selecting the right activities avoidable in the beginning can mean colossal wins. However, based on our analysis, all the coins highlighted here have great potential, and our top pick would be Aureal One (DLUME). The unique features, rapid presales, and well-defined plans on its roadmap undoubtedly allow it to be the best crypto to buy now. In the future, excellent altcoins will also include DexBoss and Uniswap.

Latest Videos