CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to address 9000 Jan Seva Mitras on August 4

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the second phase of the state government’s flagship scheme “Chief Minister Youth Internship Programme” on August 4. Under this programme, the Government appoints 15 interns (known as Mukhyamantri Janseva Mitra) in each block of the 52 districts across the state to support the Government in last-mile delivery and ensure saturation of schemes. Each intern to be given a stipend of Rs 8000 per month till the completion of their internship.

The upcoming batch will absorb around 4600 new young interns, Jan Seva Mitras, taking the total number of interns working at the block level to around 9,000 interns. The programme will be hosted at the Lal Parade ground in Bhopal under the aegis of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AIGGPA).

The Chief Minister will award certificates of excellence to some of the interns who have done exemplary work in the past six months. Hon’ble CM will also have a one-on-one conversation with their family members through video conferencing. Besides kickstarting the second phase of the ambitious programme, the chief minister will distribute appointment letters to the newly selected interns.

The fundamental objective of the scheme was to provide an opportunity to the youth of the state to disseminate the various government schemes to the people at the grassroot level. The idea was to create a pool of skilled people which will work towards community engagement, strengthen the delivery of the scheme, support the elected members in carrying out the developmental related work and give a boost to micro communication.

The Jan Seva Mitras as they are called have been working as facilitators to collect the feedback of the government schemes besides catalysing their implementation. The scope of the work includes—strengthening of the public service delivery at the grassroots through wide ranging data, beneficiary and stakeholder interaction to identify the local issues, documenting the various schemes and assess how much they have been able to percolate among the masses.

The call for application process for the selection of the second batch had started on July 2 and continued till July 10. Around 4600 new interns were selected across the state bringing the total number of interns in each block of the districts to 30.

