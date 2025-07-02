“Weddings are getting more complex and more expensive,” says Chaitanya V Cotha, Executive Director of C. Krishniah Chetty Group.

Bengaluru, June 2025

What if your wedding venue, décor, food, entertainment, and jewellery could all come under one thoughtfully crafted, luxurious ₹15 lakh package?

India’s iconic jeweller, C. Krishniah Chetty Group, have just made it happen with the launch of their newest offering, Magnificent Weddings, a first-of-its-kind, all-inclusive wedding solution curated for modern Indian couples seeking elegance without chaos.

The initiative, already generating massive word-of-mouth buzz, combines a minimum of ₹7 lakh worth of stunning jewellery, including options in gold, diamonds, silver and lab-grown from the house’s trend-forward brand crash.club by CKC which makes your qualify for a voucher where you just need to pay ₹8 lakh in high-quality event services delivered at Bengaluru’s premium wedding venue, the Palace Grounds. The services cover elegant stage and décor arrangements, professional lighting, photography, videography, a curated 90 dish vegetarian food menu, basic entertainment, a vibrant mocktail bar and more - a total of 16 luxury offerings, all executed by trusted partner vendors to ensure flawless delivery. Couples can customize the package to suit their preferences and budget.

What sets this apart is the trust factor. With C. Krishniah Chetty’s 155-year legacy and reputation for perfection, couples and families now get a single-window, stress-free wedding solution at a price that’s hard to beat in today’s wedding economy.

“Today’s couples want convenience and value without compromising on experience or aesthetics. This idea came directly from our customers, and we built it to solve a real problem.”

The campaign launched with a light-hearted video on social media, featuring Mr. Cotha in an interrogation-style setting answering the big question – “Can a dream wedding truly cost ₹15 lakh?” The answer is a resounding yes. The video, available on Instagram, has already gone viral among wedding planners and young couples.

Since its soft launch, over 100 enquiries have poured in, with bookings already underway. The momentum is entirely organic, fuelled by social sharing, WhatsApp forwards, and the sheer excitement around the offer.

Why This Matters

In an era where Indian weddings often start at ₹40–50 lakh and continue to rise, Magnificent Weddings signals a shift towards intelligent celebration, where beauty meets practicality, and luxury doesn’t require endless coordination.

The offering is ideal for mid-sized weddings with up to 250 guests, with full flexibility for customisation and upgrades, if desired.

Where to Learn More

Visit: www.weddingsbyckcjewellers.com

Explore C. Krishniah Chetty stores across Bengaluru

Online: www.ckcjewellers.com | www.crash.club

About the Brand:

Established in 1869, C. Krishniah Chetty Group has been a pioneer in the Indian jewellery industry, known for serving royal families, celebrities, and connoisseurs with fine jewellery that blends timeless tradition with modern sophistication.

Client Quotes: https://www.weddingsbyckcjewellers.com/testimonials.html

"The wedding jewellery for the Muhurtham was all gold, and for the reception, we had chosen all diamonds. The beautiful diamond jewellery for the engagement and wedding from C. Krishniah Chetty was just extraordinary, and I chose to wear it for both the engagement and the wedding ceremonies."

– APRAJITHA SINGH & ADIT SHAMANUR

“C. Krishniah Chetty made our wedding feel grand without the usual chaos. The planning, the vintage car, the décor, everything came together so beautifully. It was, quite simply, a great experience. Every moment felt like royalty. Magnificent Weddings isn’t just an offer it’s a promise of perfection!"

– MANJULA & ASHOK KUMAR

“A heartfelt thank you to C. Krishniah Chetty Jewellers for making our special day even more memorable. The beautiful vintage car added an unforgettable touch of grandeur to our wedding celebrations. We truly felt like royalty! Grateful for the experience — and we look forward to visiting your store again soon for more of your stunning jewellery.”

– SANDYA MN