Acharya won the overall championship in "Rangasourabha 2024

Acharya clinched the overall winner trophy along with bagging several individual awards across different categories.

PRESS RELEASE

The cultural team of Acharya -Utkarsh, emerged as the overall champions at the prestigious state-level theatre fest, Rangasourabha-24. The

event spanning from February 1st to February 10th unfolded at the esteemed Ravindra Kalakshetra. Acharya clinched the overall winner

trophy along with bagging several individual awards across different categories. The awards were presented by the esteemed personalities

from the theatre industry. The notable awards secured by the team are:

● Best Play

● Best Direction

● Best Properties

● Best New Script

● Best Actor Male (3rd place)

● Best Actor Female (2nd place)

● Best Supporting Actor Female (3rd place)

● Rangageethe Drushyavali (3rd place)

● Janapada Vrundagayana (2nd place)

● Painting (1st place)

● Classical Instrument (2nd place)

● Mono Acting (3rd place)

● Classical dance (3rd place)



ಆಚಾರ್ಯ ವಿದ್ಯಾ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳ ಸಾಂಸೃತಿಕ ತಂಡವಾದ -ಉತ್ಕರ್ಷ ತಂಡವು ರಾಜ್ಯ ಮಟ್ಟದ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಿತ ರಂಗಭೂಮಿ ಉತ್ಸವ, ರಂಗಸೌರಭ-24 ರಲ್ಲಿ ಸಮಗ್ರ ವಿಜಯಶಾಲಿಯಾಗಿ ಹೊರಹೊಮ್ಮಿತು. ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 1 ರಿಂದ ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 10 ರ ವರೆಗೆ ನಡೆದ ಅಂತರ ಕಾಲೇಜಿನ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆಗಳನ್ನು ರವೀಂದರ ಕಲಾಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಮ್ಮಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಆಚಾರ್ಯ ವಿದ್ಯಾಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ ತಂಡವು ವಿವಿಧ ಸ್ಪರ್ದೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹಲವಾರು ವೈಯಕ್ತಿಕ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಗಳಿಸುವುದರಂದಿಗೆ ಸಾರ್ವತ್ರಿಕ ವಿಜೇತ ಪಾರಿತೋಷಕವನ್ನು ಗೆದ್ದುಕೊಂಡಿತು. ರಂಗಭೂಮಿ ಕ್ಶೇತ್ರದ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನ ಮಾಡಿದರು. ತಂಡವು ಪಡೆದುಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಗಮನಾರ್ಹ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗಳು:

• ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ನಾಟಕ

• ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನ

• ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ರಂಗ ಪರಿಕಾರ

• ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಹೊಸ ಕೃತಿ

• ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ನಟ (3ನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನ)

• ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ನಟಿ (2ನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನ)

• ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಪೋಷಕ ನಟಿ (3ನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನ)

• ರಂಗಗೀತೆ ದೃಶ್ಯಾವಳಿ (3ನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನ)

• ಜನಪದ ವೃಂದಗಾಯನ (2ನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನ)

• ಚಿತ್ರಕಲೆ (1ನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನ)

• ಶಾಸ್ತೀಯ ವಾದ್ಯ (2ನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನ)

• ಏಕಪಾತ್ರಾಭಿನಯ (3ನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನ)

• ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರೀಯ ನೃತ್ಯ (3ನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನ)

Ragesh Raghvan

Asst. Director - Marketing | 95137-36632

Acharya, Bengaluru | acharya.ac.in

Disclaimer: This is a featured content