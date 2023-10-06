Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    The scenic cricketing venue of Dharamshala will host the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan game. It could be a thrilling game with the team combinations that suggest a similar set of quality on both sides.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    Bangladesh has been a formidable force in the sub-continent conditions. Their recent success in white ball cricket especially against teams like Australia, England, and India at home has showcased a steep rise in the quality of cricket produced in Bangladesh. They also have plenty of experience which is not the same with Afghanistan.

    However, the Bangla Tigers are having an off-field spat which is guiding their attention away from the ODI World Cup 2023. The recent public spat between Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan has shown that all is not well in the Bangladesh dressing room. The unsettled issue will only take the focus away from the present which is the World Cup.

    Afghanistan on the other hand is a team with unity that can blow Bangladesh out of water on Saturday. They have already caused World Cup upsets in previous editions. Afghanistan cricket team was close to beating Pakistan and India in the 2019 World Cup. They will be hoping for a similar hunger to outclass Bangladesh.

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Probable XI

    Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan ©, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

    Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi ©, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

    Team News

    Bangladesh will be trying to field their strongest playing XI against Afghanistan. Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been an excellent find for them in the fast bowling department. However, they will have to toss it up between Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Afghanistan has a good combination of spin and pace. Fazalhaq Farooqi could come in handy with his slower ones.

    Fantasy XI

    Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

    Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto

    All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Nabi

    Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

    Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

    Vice Captain: Rashid Khan

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

    The surface at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium always has some kind of support for fast bowlers. With the new ball, bowlers from both sides are expected to get enough swing and seam which will produce a challenge.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Weather Report

    Dharamshala is getting ready for the winter season as temperatures continue to fall on a daily basis. Sunny conditions are expected throughout the ODI World Cup 2023 match as the minimum temperature is 19°C while the maximum temperature is 26°C.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 5:12 PM IST
