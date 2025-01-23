THIS airline raises free check-in baggage limit to 30 kg for Middle East passengers

Air India Express has increased its free check-in baggage allowance to 30 kg for passengers traveling between the UAE, the Middle East, and other destinations.

Air India Express airline raises free check-in baggage limit to 30 kg for Middle East passengers anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 2:20 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 2:20 PM IST

Air India Express announced on Tuesday that it has raised the free check-in baggage allowance to 30 kg for passengers traveling between the UAE, the Middle East, and other destinations. The airline, which serves various emirates in the UAE, also permits 7 kg of cabin baggage for its passengers. Along with the increased free check-in baggage allowance, Air India Express provides passengers with a complimentary cabin baggage allowance of up to two pieces, with a total weight not exceeding 7 kg.

Additionally, passengers are allowed to carry one small item, such as a laptop bag, handbag, backpack, or any other compact bag that can fit under the seat in front, the airline stated.

Notably, families traveling with infants receive an extra 10 kg of complimentary check-in baggage, increasing their total allowance to 47 kg, which includes 7 kg for cabin baggage.

The UAE-India air route remains one of the busiest globally, with millions of travelers commuting between the two nations annually.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) reported that Dubai ranked first and Abu Dhabi third among its top three international destinations, accounting for 16% and 7% of the market share, respectively.

The Tata Group-owned budget airline operates approximately 450 weekly flights between India and the Middle East, connecting 19 cities in India to 13 destinations in the region.

Currently, the carrier operates over 400 flights daily, reflecting a notable 30% increase in its schedule compared to the same period last year.

The airline is also focusing on expanding its network to over 50 destinations, with plans to include Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand, as well as boosting connectivity to Middle Eastern destinations like Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Muscat, and Ras al-Khaimah. This rapid expansion is supported by its steadily growing fleet, which is anticipated to reach 100 aircraft by the end of the financial year.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UAE President calls for rain prayers on December 7 amid cool weather anr

UAE President calls for rain prayers on December 7 amid cool weather

Tragic! Family of four from Kerala dies after fire breaks out in flat in kuwait abbasiya anr

Tragic! Family of four from Kerala dies after fire breaks out in flat in Kuwait

Kerala man Abdul Rahim death sentence escapes noose in Riyadh after paying blood money anr

Kerala man escapes noose in Riyadh after paying blood money

Hajj 2024: Death doll cross 1000 amid severe heatwave in Mecca; videos show bodies left unattended (WATCH) anr

Hajj 2024: Death toll crosses 1000 amid severe heatwave in Mecca; videos show bodies left unattended (WATCH)

Over 550 Hajj pilgrims die in Mecca amid temperatures exceeding 50 degrees anr

Over 550 Hajj pilgrims die in Mecca amid temperatures exceeding 50 degrees

Recent Stories

Planning a Trip to Kumbh Mela? Know the costs, routes, accommodation and more RBA

Planning a Trip to Kumbh Mela? Know the costs, routes, accommodation and more

Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: Know best ideas for earning money RBA

Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: Know best ideas for earning money

"Real of just acting": Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane doubts authenticity of Saif Ali Khan stabbing dmn

"Real of just acting": Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane doubts authenticity of Saif Ali Khan stabbing

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Which one is BETTER for you? gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Which one is BETTER for you?

'Stay home, stay safe': Pro-Khalistani groups send threatening e-mails to Delhi schools ahead of Republic Day vkp

'Stay home, stay safe': Pro-Khalistani groups send threatening e-mails to Delhi schools ahead of Republic Day

Recent Videos

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

Video Icon
Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner LEAKED? Truth Revealed Before Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner LEAKED? Truth Revealed Before Finale

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela Opens Up on BATHROOM SCENE Leak, Calls It a Promotion Tactic

Urvashi Rautela Opens Up on BATHROOM SCENE Leak, Calls It a Promotion Tactic

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon