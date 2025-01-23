THIS airline raises free check-in baggage limit to 30 kg for Middle East passengers

Air India Express has increased its free check-in baggage allowance to 30 kg for passengers traveling between the UAE, the Middle East, and other destinations.

Air India Express announced on Tuesday that it has raised the free check-in baggage allowance to 30 kg for passengers traveling between the UAE, the Middle East, and other destinations. The airline, which serves various emirates in the UAE, also permits 7 kg of cabin baggage for its passengers. Along with the increased free check-in baggage allowance, Air India Express provides passengers with a complimentary cabin baggage allowance of up to two pieces, with a total weight not exceeding 7 kg.

Additionally, passengers are allowed to carry one small item, such as a laptop bag, handbag, backpack, or any other compact bag that can fit under the seat in front, the airline stated.

Notably, families traveling with infants receive an extra 10 kg of complimentary check-in baggage, increasing their total allowance to 47 kg, which includes 7 kg for cabin baggage.

The UAE-India air route remains one of the busiest globally, with millions of travelers commuting between the two nations annually.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) reported that Dubai ranked first and Abu Dhabi third among its top three international destinations, accounting for 16% and 7% of the market share, respectively.

The Tata Group-owned budget airline operates approximately 450 weekly flights between India and the Middle East, connecting 19 cities in India to 13 destinations in the region.

Currently, the carrier operates over 400 flights daily, reflecting a notable 30% increase in its schedule compared to the same period last year.

The airline is also focusing on expanding its network to over 50 destinations, with plans to include Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand, as well as boosting connectivity to Middle Eastern destinations like Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Muscat, and Ras al-Khaimah. This rapid expansion is supported by its steadily growing fleet, which is anticipated to reach 100 aircraft by the end of the financial year.

