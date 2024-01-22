Ahlan Modi: 400 artists, 150 groups to welcome PM Modi in UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the expat community at a reception in Abu Dhabi, 'Ahlan Modi', on February 13. He will also inaugurate the BAPS Mandir on February 14.

Abu Dhabi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the expat community at a reception in Abu Dhabi, where there will be a magnificent welcome and several enthralling entertainment. The largest Indian community event, called "Ahlan Modi," is scheduled for February 13, according to the event's organisers. At a magnificent reception at Zayed Sports City Stadium, "Ahlan Modi" will showcase the rich cultural history and expanding UAE-Indian partnership through performances by over 400 artists.

The first traditional stone temple in the area, the BAPS Hindu Mandir, will also be inaugurated by the Indian Prime Minister. February 14 will mark the much-anticipated opening of the temple with a special "Festival of Harmony."

The event marks a “significant moment for the Indian diaspora to reflect on the Indian government’s accomplishments over the past decade and to embrace Prime Minister Modi’s vision for India’s future as a global leader," the organisers said in a statement.

More than 150 Indian community organisations in the United Arab Emirates will work together to execute the event. This will be PM Modi’s seventh visit to the UAE.

BAPS Hindu Mandir, built on 27 acres of land in Abu Mureikha under the supervision of temple head Swami Brahmaviharidas, will be made open to the general public on February 18.

It was in August 2015 that the UAE government allotted land to build a temple. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan gifted the land during Modi’s visit to the UAE. The foundation stone laying ceremony was held in February 2018.