Airbender proves complete Ethereum blocks on consumer hardware in seconds, making home-grown decentralization practical.

Zero-knowledge proofs used to be an exotic luxury that only well-funded L2s or research labs could afford. ZKsync’s (ZK) new Airbender prover flips that script by turning a single off-the-shelf GPU into a block-crunching monster.

In internal benchmarks, Airbender spins out sub-second proofs for ZKsync blocks and delivers full Ethereum (ETH) block proof - including recursive aggregation - in roughly thirty-five seconds on one Nvidia H100.

Rival stacks like SP1 Hypercube need fifty-plus consumer GPUs to hit similar latencies. Hardware savings translate directly into cheaper fees: Airbender slashes transfer-proof costs to a fraction of a cent, more than ten times lower than ZKsync’s previous Boojum engine.

Speed isn’t the only headline. Airbender’s RISC-V zkVM runs at 21.8 MHz on an H100 (about six times faster than the nearest open-source contender) and still clocks an impressive multi-megahertz pace on budget L4 cards.

Those gains stem from a vertically integrated design: ZKsync OS feeds bytecode into a five-stage DEEP STARK pipeline optimized for a Mersenne31 field, hybrid CPU/GPU witness generation, and clever chunking that lets proofs parallelize (or shrink) at will.

Developers can toggle between single-GPU mode for hobby rigs and multi-GPU mode for enterprise clusters without rewriting a line of code.

What does that mean in practice? Home-proving Ethereum blocks moves from sci-fi to weekend side project, opening the door for browser-based light clients, privacy-preserving games that verify moves locally, and cross-chain apps that finalize in near real time.

New ZKsync chains (examples: Abstract, Sophon, GRVT, Lens, and Memento) will migrate to Airbender by default, enjoying proof latencies that make inter-chain messaging feel as snappy as an API call.

The prover is fully open-source, so builders in gaming, identity, or decentralized AI can fork it without permission and start experimenting today.

Airbender remains in beta, but ZKsync has launched a public playground where developers can submit transactions and watch a testnet block go from mempool to verified proof in under a heartbeat.

Early community feedback has already uncovered optimization targets, and the team expects even faster numbers once GPU kernels receive another round of tuning.

If those speedups materialize, real-time, trust-minimized interoperability across dozens of rollups could arrive sooner than anyone predicted.

For the first time, a lone GPU, and some curiosity, might be all you need to keep up with Ethereum’s global ledger.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<